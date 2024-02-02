IndiGo Reports Fifth Consecutive Quarter of Profitability, Posts Rs 30 Billion PAT

In a significant financial achievement, Indian airline, IndiGo, has reported a profit after tax of Rs 30 billion for the third quarter of the financial year 2024. This marks the airline's fifth consecutive quarter of profitability, showcasing a robust recovery from losses incurred due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The profit after tax margin clocked in at 15.4 percent, a testament to the airline's strong financial performance.

IndiGo's Profitability Surge

InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo's parent company, saw its total income soar to Rs 20,062.3 crore, a significant uptick from the previous year. This surge was primarily driven by a 30.3% increase in passenger ticket revenues and a 23.8% rise in ancillary revenues compared to the same period in the previous year. The sustained profitability for the fifth consecutive quarter underscores the airline's financial resilience in the face of global challenges.

Customer Trust and Employee Commitment

IndiGo's CEO, Pieter Elbers, attributed this growth to the unwavering confidence shown by passengers towards the airline. He commended the dedication of the airline's employees, known as 6E, in achieving this success. The airline has served over 100 million passengers within a calendar year, placing it among the world's major carriers operating at such scale.

Expansion and Strategy

IndiGo has also scaled up its operations, now running over 2,000 daily flights to 118 destinations, reflecting the airline's focused strategy and commitment to meeting passenger demand. This expansion, coupled with continued customer loyalty and the commendable commitment of its employees, has fueled IndiGo's journey to this significant financial milestone.