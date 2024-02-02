IndiGo Battles Aircraft Groundings but Continues Profitable Run

In the landscape of Indian aviation, IndiGo, the country's leading budget airline, is grappling with an escalating issue. The airline has seen a surge in grounded aircraft, with more than 70 of its Airbus A320 neo planes now benched. This sharp increase stems from a powder metal defect in the Pratt & Whitney engines powering these aircraft. The problem has escalated from a previously reported grounding of 40 planes.

Financial Resilience Amidst Challenges

Despite the engine tribulations, IndiGo has showcased remarkable resilience. The airline has reported a profit for the fifth consecutive quarter, underscoring its ability to navigate through the rough waters. Gaurav Negi, the airline's Chief Financial Officer, acknowledged the increase in aircraft groundings but noted a slight improvement from previous estimates.

In July, Pratt & Whitney, the engine manufacturer, had identified a powder metal defect that could potentially cause engine component cracking. The company promptly called for expedited inspections. Despite this setback, IndiGo has not allowed the issue to impact its growth trajectory.

Future Projections and Mitigation Measures

The airline is optimistic about the future and is anticipating a capacity growth of over 20% for the financial year 2024, surpassing its earlier mid-teens projection. With a fleet of 358 aircraft, IndiGo has an ambitious plan to add a new plane to its fleet every week.

Moreover, the airline is deploying measures such as wet leases to mitigate the grounding impact. It expects to overcome the issue in a few months, ensuring that its expansion plans remain on track.

Recovery and Profitability

For the quarter ending in December, IndiGo reported a profit of ₹2,998 crore. This strong financial performance highlights its recovery from the COVID-19 induced losses. The airline now boasts a net worth that has turned positive once more, demonstrating its resilience and adaptability in the face of challenges.