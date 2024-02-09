India's Telecom Industry Soars: Q2 FY24 Revenue Growth and Expanding Internet Universe

In a promising indication of the telecom industry's resilience and growth, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has reported a 1.46% sequential increase in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) for the second quarter of FY24, amounting to a total of Rs 55,583 crore. This uptick in AGR reveals an intriguing landscape of performance among India's major telecom operators.

Advertisment

A Trio of Telecom Titans

Leading the charge in AGR growth is Vodafone Idea (Vi), with a notable 3.30% increase. The embattled telecom operator has seemingly turned a corner, demonstrating its ability to thrive amidst intense competition. Following closely behind is Reliance Jio, boasting a 3.24% growth, and Bharti Airtel, which reported a 3.04% surge in AGR.

Despite Vi's impressive growth, Reliance Jio maintains its dominant position in terms of absolute AGR, raking in Rs 24,217 crore. Airtel and Vi trail with Rs 19,841 crore and Rs 7,508 crore, respectively. This growth has resulted in increased collections of licence fees and spectrum usage charges (SUC) for the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), with licence fees rising 1.53% to Rs 5,326 crore and SUC by 2.20% to Rs 834 crore.

Advertisment

The Rhythm of Consumption and Connection

The telecom industry's growth story is not only about revenue but also about the ebb and flow of consumption and connectivity. The all-India average minutes of usage per subscriber per month from wireless services decreased slightly by 1.21%, from 960 to 948 minutes. However, the monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) from wireless services increased by 2.76% to Rs 149.66, reflecting a shift in user behavior and operator strategies.

India's Expanding Internet Universe

Advertisment

The growth in India's telecom sector is mirrored by the expanding internet universe, which has seen a 2.50% increase, reaching 918.19 million users. Broadband users constitute the lion's share, at 885 million, while narrowband users account for the remaining 33.19 million. This growth underscores the increasing importance of connectivity in the lives of Indians and the vital role telecom operators play in this digital transformation.

As the telecom industry continues to evolve, the interplay between operators, regulators, and consumers will shape the future of connectivity in India. The recent growth in AGR and internet users serves as a testament to the sector's potential and the resilience of its key players.

With each passing quarter, the telecom saga unfolds, revealing stories of ambition, innovation, and human connection. As the industry surges forward, it will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the lives of millions of Indians and the global digital landscape.