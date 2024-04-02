India's Solar Sector Boost: ALMM List Enforces Domestic Module Use from April 2024

The Indian government's recent implementation of the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) as of April 1, 2024, marks a significant policy shift aimed at supporting the domestic solar manufacturing industry and reducing dependency on imports, particularly from China. This development is seen as a critical step towards achieving India's ambitious renewable energy targets and fostering a self-reliant solar sector.

Strategic Shift Towards Self-reliance

With the ALMM now in effect, solar projects awarded by central nodal agencies and state distribution utilities are mandated to procure photovoltaic (PV) modules exclusively from manufacturers listed under the ALMM. This move addresses long-standing concerns among local manufacturers regarding the loss of market share to cheaper imports. Industry leaders like Praveer Sinha of Tata Power and Hitesh Doshi of Waaree Group have lauded the government's decision, highlighting its potential to stimulate investment in backward integration, research, and development within India's solar industry.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the optimism, the ALMM's imposition was not without its challenges. Prior to its enforcement, a significant portion of solar modules used in India were imported, leading to concerns about supply shortages and potential delays in project commissioning. However, the government's commitment to updating the ALMM list and accommodating projects affected by supply chain disruptions signals a flexible approach to overcoming these hurdles. The introduction of a 40 percent customs duty on solar modules and 25 percent on solar cells from April 2022 further underscores India's intent to bolster domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Looking Ahead

The ALMM's implementation is expected to catalyze significant growth in India's solar manufacturing sector, with projections indicating a substantial increase in both module and cell manufacturing capacities by 2026. This policy shift not only aims to reduce India's reliance on solar imports but also positions the country as a leading player in the global solar manufacturing landscape. As the industry adapts to these new regulations, the focus will increasingly shift towards innovation, quality improvement, and the development of a robust solar ecosystem within India.

The journey towards a sustainable and self-sufficient solar sector is fraught with challenges, yet the ALMM initiative represents a pivotal step forward. By fostering a competitive domestic market, India not only moves closer to achieving its renewable energy goals but also sets a precedent for other nations striving for energy independence and sustainability.