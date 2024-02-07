India's Rising Influence in the Global Energy Sector

India's Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, expressed confidence in the burgeoning performance of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) during a conversation at the India Energy Week. The minister's comments highlighted India's pivotal role in the oil and gas sector, emphasizing the potential for growth in the petroleum industry.

Advertisment

India's Rising Role in Global Energy Demand

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), India's oil demand is projected to increase by 1.2 million barrels per day (mb/d) between 2023 and 2030, representing over one-third of the anticipated global demand growth of 3.2 mb/d. Consequently, India is set to outpace China, becoming the largest source of global oil demand growth by 2030. These projections were emphasized at the India Energy Week, underlining India's increasing influence in the global energy landscape.

OMCs Profits and India's Influence

Advertisment

Hardeep Singh Puri also pointed out the encouraging profits of OMCs, which align with India's rising prominence in the global energy market. India's crude imports are projected to reach 4.6 million b/d in 2023, marking a 36 per cent increase over a decade. This growth is attributed to India's economic development, the emergence of a burgeoning middle class, and the increased demand for road vehicles for transportation.

India's Strides Towards Decarbonization

Despite the projected increase in oil demand, India is also making significant strides in decarbonization efforts. The country is investing heavily in the refining sector and making progress in bringing clean cooking programs to rural populations. The narrative also includes the role of electric vehicles (EVs), energy efficiency improvements, and biofuels in India's decarbonization plans. The country's oil consumption is expected to reach 6.6 mb/d in 2030, up from 5.5 mb/d in 2023.

In conclusion, the Minister's remarks are a clear testament to the strategic importance of the energy sector in India's economy. The anticipated increase in oil demand, combined with the country's decarbonization efforts, showcases India's growing influence in the global energy scene.