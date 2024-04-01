India's Prime Minister Modi Urges RBI to Prioritize Growth Amid Elections

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the importance of economic growth as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) charts its course for the next decade.
Speaking at an event commemorating the RBI's 90th anniversary, Modi praised the central bank's management of the economy and transformation of the banking system, urging it to prioritize growth while maintaining trust and stability.
RBI's Inflation Targeting Framework
Modi lauded the RBI's inflation targeting framework for its role in keeping price pressures moderate. However, he emphasized the need for the central bank to adopt "unique tools" to balance inflation and growth effectively in the coming years. With elections looming, Modi's remarks underscore the significance of economic performance in bolstering political support.
Stability and Resilience
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman echoed Modi's sentiments, highlighting stability in the government securities market and lower volatility in the rupee. This stability has contributed to investor confidence and overall resilience in India's financial markets, she stated. Meanwhile, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das emphasized the country's robust growth and moderating inflation, suggesting optimism about India's economic trajectory.
Growth Outlook and Projections
Sitharaman expressed optimism about India's growth prospects, aiming for 8% or higher expansion in the January to March quarter and the full fiscal year. Strong economic data, including GDP growth exceeding 8% in recent quarters, underscores India's resilience amid a relatively stable global economy.
Analysts anticipate a re-rating of GDP growth if projections for the full year align with expectations, signaling positive momentum post-elections.
