India's Largest Thermal Power Project to Begin Construction, Backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

On February 3, India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will lay the foundation stone for the Talabira Thermal Power Project. Managed by NLC India under the leadership of Chairman Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, the project is a key player in the country’s energy security strategy. The plant, with a total capacity of 3200MW, is the largest thermal power initiative planned by the Ministry of Coal.

Project Details and Execution

The project's initial phase includes the activation of three 800MW stations, with a construction timeline of 52 weeks. The entire project is expected to be completed by 2028-29. A total of 1600 acres is required for the project, most of which has been procured. In support of the project, the Ministry of Coal has allocated the Talabira coal mines, which boast 553 million tonnes of reserves. The total project cost is estimated at over Rs 27,000 Crore.

Powering Up Affordability and Sustainability

The Talabira thermal power plant is designed to generate power at a cost of Rs. 3.65 per unit, positioning it amongst the lowest rates for thermal power plants in India. This aligns with the region's objective of supplying affordable electricity to its residents. The project also embodies the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) vision, contributing to the country's economic and energy security.

A Historic Collaboration

The contract for the project set-up has been won by Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) through competitive bidding, marking it as the company's largest power sector order to date. BHEL has a history of collaboration with NLCIL, having installed 77% of the utility's coal/lignite-based power stations, collectively boasting a capacity of 3,590 MW.

As India grapples with increasing peak demand for electricity and challenges in ramping up renewable energy capacity, the Talabira Thermal Power Project emerges as a beacon of hope. It stands as a testament to the country's commitment to balancing growing energy needs with environmental considerations and affordability.