India's Increased Scrutiny of Chinese Investments in Paytm and Xiaomi

In the midst of escalating tensions, the Indian government has turned its gaze towards foreign direct investment from China in Paytm Payments Services Ltd (PPSL), a subsidiary of One97 Communications Ltd (OCL). This scrutiny comes as global investors are pulling billions out of Beijing.

Paytm's Regulatory Compliance Issues

PPSL, the digital payments giant, applied for a license with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in November 2020. However, the application was met with a rejection in November 2022, prompting the Indian government to delve deeper into the Chinese investments in PPSL. Amidst this, PPSL has made all necessary submissions to adhere to the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) guidelines.

India's Intensified Scrutiny of Chinese Investments

Following a border clash in 2020, India began a thorough examination of Chinese enterprises. This heightened scrutiny led to investigations into Chinese-backed investments in companies like Paytm and Xiaomi. With over 300 Chinese apps already banned and projects of Chinese automakers stalled, the concerns about economic, geopolitical, and security risks associated with Chinese investments have grown exponentially.

Xiaomi Under the Government's Lens

Xiaomi, one of the leading smartphone manufacturers in India, has found itself in the crosshairs of the Indian government. Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi's President in India, has urged the government to implement confidence-building measures to attract component suppliers. Issues surrounding compliance, visa hassles, and other factors have further complicated matters for the Chinese-backed company.

As the Indian government continues to investigate the investment links between these companies and their Chinese-backed firms, the future of these businesses remains uncertain. The world watches as these corporations navigate the complex web of global investments, geopolitical risks, and regulatory compliance.

