India's GeM Portal Hits Rs. 4 Lakh Crore GMV, Empowers Marginalized Sellers & Breaks Service Cartels

India's Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has marked a landmark achievement by doubling its Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) to Rs. 4 lakh crore in the fiscal year 2023-24, demonstrating the platform's significant impact on promoting digital inclusion and supporting domestic businesses, especially those from marginalized communities. Launched in August 2016, GeM has grown exponentially, positioning itself as the world's third-largest e-commerce platform for public procurement, closely following Korea's ON-line E-Procurement System (KONEPS) and Singapore's GeBIZ.

Unprecedented Growth and Inclusion

From its inception, GeM has been committed to creating equal opportunities for all sellers, with nearly 50% of the orders in the current fiscal year awarded to marginalized seller segments such as artisans, weavers, and small enterprises. This initiative has not only facilitated job creation but also ensured substantial income growth for these communities. The platform's collaboration with over 520,000 Common Services Centres (CSCs) and 150,000 India Post offices has significantly broadened its reach, making it accessible to the remotest parts of India.

Breaking Down Barriers

GeM's CEO, PK Singh, highlighted the platform's success in dismantling the traditional barriers that favored established service providers, thereby opening up government tenders to small domestic entrepreneurs. This move has fostered a competitive environment where innovation and quality determine success. Additionally, the procurement of services through GeM has seen a remarkable increase, with the current fiscal year recording purchases worth Rs. 2.05 lakh crore, thereby surpassing goods procurement.

Towards a Unified Procurement Portal

Looking ahead, the government aims to evolve GeM into a unified procurement portal by including contracts alongside goods and services. This expansion aims to streamline procurement processes and make them more efficient. The portal's growing network, which now includes over 150,000 government buyers and 2.1 million sellers, underscores its rapid development and the broad trust it has garnered across various sectors.

As GeM continues to grow, its impact on the Indian economy and its contribution to the global e-commerce landscape remain significant. By fostering an inclusive environment and challenging established norms, GeM is not only revolutionizing public procurement in India but also setting a precedent for digital marketplaces worldwide.