India's Defence Exports Hit Record ₹21,083 Crore, Marking 32.5% Growth in FY 2023-24

India's defence sector has achieved a significant milestone, with exports soaring to a record high of ₹21,083 crore (approximately US$ 2.63 billion) in the financial year 2023-24, indicating a robust growth of 32.5% over the previous fiscal year. This remarkable achievement underscores the country's focused efforts on enhancing its indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem and expanding its military exports, as stated by the defence ministry.

Record-Breaking Growth

The recent figures not only highlight a substantial growth in defence exports but also reflect a commendable 31-fold increase over the past decade compared to FY 2013-14. This exponential growth is attributed to the significant contributions from both the private sector and defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs), which accounted for about 60% and 40% of the exports, respectively. Moreover, the number of export authorisations witnessed an upward trend, rising from 1,414 in FY 2022-23 to 1,507 in FY 2023-24, demonstrating a growing momentum in defence trade activities.

Strategic Initiatives and Global Reach

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Defence Ministry has implemented several key initiatives aimed at fostering India's defence manufacturing and export capabilities. These efforts have positioned India as a significant player in the global defence market, exporting a wide array of military hardware to around 85 countries. The diverse portfolio includes missiles, artillery guns, armoured vehicles, offshore patrol vessels, and surveillance systems, among others. India's ambitious target of achieving ₹35,000 crore in defence exports by 2024-25 reflects the country's commitment to expanding its global footprint in the defence sector.

Implications and Future Prospects

This milestone in defence exports not only signifies India's growing prowess in defence production but also marks a shift towards reducing dependency on defence imports. The government's proactive policy reforms and initiatives over the last decade have been instrumental in achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing. As India continues to make strides in enhancing its defence capabilities, the focus remains on further elevating its position in the global defence market. The record-breaking exports serve as a testament to the collective efforts of the government, private sector, and DPSUs in realising the vision of a self-reliant India in defence production and exports.