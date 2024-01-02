en English
Business

India’s Crude Oil Imports from Russia Plunge Amidst Sanctions

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
India's Crude Oil Imports from Russia Plunge Amidst Sanctions

Unfolding a significant shift in India’s crude oil import landscape, a stark plunge has been observed in the country’s imports from Russia, its primary oil supplier. The sharp decrease in December 2023 reached the lowest levels since January of the same year. This decline was predominantly driven by the failure of six tankers to deliver Sokol grade oil, a consequence of payment issues amid escalating international sanctions.

(Read Also: Nifty50 and X Corp: A Tale of Downturn in Indian Stock Market)

The Downward Trend

According to data from Kpler, a data intelligence firm, imports from Russia have been on a downward swing since reaching a high of 2.15 million barrels per day in May. The most acute drop occurred between November and December, when the import rate fell to 1.48 million barrels per day. This drop is notable, contributing to the global shift in crude oil prices. Such sanctions, likely tied to geopolitical tensions and measures targeting Russia, have disrupted logistics and financial transactions related to oil trading.

Impact on India’s Oil Market

As a result of these disruptions, India is reportedly looking to ramp up its crude oil imports from the Middle East to make up for the cargo delays. Petrol and diesel sales in India dipped in December as winter onset reduced demand. Petrol sales dropped by 1.4% to 2.72 million tonnes, whilst diesel demand fell by 7.8% to 6.73 million tonnes. However, Jet fuel (ATF) sales rose 3.8% year-on-year to 644,900 tonnes in December.

(Read Als0: Indian Stock Market Hits Record Highs Welcoming 2024 Despite Muted Start)

Global Market Fluctuations

The global oil market has also experienced volatility, with oil prices dropping from a one-month high due to a combination of thin trading and weak technical indicators. This situation mirrors the broader economic challenges and shifting dynamics in international trade and energy supply, shaped by geopolitical events and market forces. Despite the challenges, trade in Sokol-grade oil between Russia and India is expected to continue, offering a glimmer of hope amid these turbulent times.

Business Energy International Relations
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

