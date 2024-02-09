India's Cement Industry Strengthens Data Collection Practices

A meeting of significant import unfolded in India's industrial landscape as the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened with esteemed representatives from the cement industry. The objective? To streamline the collection of cement production data, ensuring comprehensive coverage across the sector.

Cementing Data Collection Practices

India, home to the world's second-largest cement industry, boasts an installed capacity of 600 million tonnes. In the fiscal year 2022-23, the nation produced a staggering 391 million tonnes of cement, a testament to its prowess in this sector. However, challenges persist in the realm of data collection. Certain cement plants have been inconsistent in providing production data, which is currently gathered through the Cement Information System (CIS) portal.

This data is of paramount importance, serving as a critical tool for policy decisions and calculating the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). To address this issue, DPIIT recently held consultations with industry stakeholders, including officials from the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCCBM) and the Cement Manufacturing Association (CMA), as well as representatives from major cement companies.

Simplifying Processes and Enhancing Compliance

In an effort to simplify processes and enhance compliance, DPIIT is making registration on the CIS portal mandatory for granting ad-hoc permissions for cement production without the Indian Standards Institution (ISI) mark. This permission will be valid for up to 150 days or until the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification is obtained.

Moreover, the CIS portal is undergoing updates, with the revised version slated to launch soon. Industry representatives have committed to ensuring regular data submission and onboarding all plants by March 31, 2024.

The Role of Cement in India's Industrial Landscape

Cement holds a pivotal role in India's industrial landscape, contributing 5.37% to the weightage of the IIP. As one of the nation's eight core industries, its significance extends beyond construction and infrastructure development, serving as a bellwether for the overall health of the economy.

In light of these developments, it is evident that the Indian cement industry is taking decisive steps towards enhancing transparency and efficiency in data collection. By fostering a culture of regular and accurate data submission, the sector aims to provide a solid foundation for informed decision-making and sustainable growth.

As the sun sets on another day in the bustling world of Indian industry, it is clear that the cement sector is poised to write a new chapter in its storied history. With collective efforts to strengthen data collection practices, the path ahead promises to be one of progress and prosperity.