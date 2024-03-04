Indiana Sugars, Inc. Expands in Gary with Land Acquisition for New Headquarters

GARY, Ind.--Indiana Sugars, Inc., a centennial sugar manufacturer, has sealed a deal for 77 acres in Gary, Indiana, marking a significant expansion and the construction of its futuristic headquarters. This strategic move, announced on March 4, 2024, involves the acquisition of land previously owned by Transport Properties, including the site of the former Majestic Star Hotel and Casino. John Yonover, President & COO, underlines the expansion as a response to growing customer demands, ensuring the company's robust positioning for future growth while retaining its workforce within Indiana.

Gearing Up for the Future

The new site's strategic location, supported by two class one railroads and proximal to Buffington Harbor, a deep-water port, underlines the logistics advantages for Indiana Sugars. Construction for Phase 1, including the plant and company headquarters, is slated to commence in the second quarter of 2024, with operational readiness expected by early 2025. The phased development plan spans a decade, promising additional manufacturing and warehouse facilities to bolster the company's production capabilities.

Collaborative Growth Efforts

Mayor Eddie Melton's role was pivotal in anchoring Indiana Sugars' expansion within Gary, Indiana. His administration's dedication to retaining the company underscores a mutual commitment to the city's economic growth and job creation. The collaboration between city officials and Indiana Sugars exemplifies a model of public-private partnership aimed at fostering local business expansion while leveraging Gary's strategic transportation infrastructure for operational maximization.

Implications for Gary and Beyond

This expansion is more than a corporate growth story; it's a testament to Gary's potential as a business hub, given its unique transportation infrastructure and proximity to Chicago. Mayor Melton's vision for leveraging Buffington Harbor and adjacent lands for business operations could herald a new era of economic development for Gary, promising job creation and an augmented tax base. As Indiana Sugars embarks on this ambitious project, it sets a precedent for future business investments in the region, potentially transforming the local economy and quality of life for its citizens.

With a century-old legacy and a forward-looking expansion plan, Indiana Sugars, Inc. not only reaffirms its commitment to Indiana but also showcases the potential of Gary as a strategic location for business growth. This venture could catalyze further industrial development in the area, leveraging its logistical advantages for broader economic benefits.