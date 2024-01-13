Indian Tech Landscape: Major Developments from Ayurveda to Gaming

In a significant nod towards the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, Pune-based Bluemark Software has launched ‘Ayur Promote,’ a unique platform designed to offer a global market for Ayurvedic products. The platform, which includes features such as virtual exhibitions and consultations, primarily targets markets in Asia and Africa. It is scheduled to host its first virtual expo in March 2024, offering a promising start to the year for the Ayurvedic sector.

Karkhana.io’s Series A funding

Elsewhere in the Indian tech industry, Karkhana.io, a digital custom manufacturing platform, announced a substantial Series A funding round of 52.3 crore. The funding, which included contributions from Arkam Ventures and Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital, is set to be used to expand the platform’s supplier base and international business operations. This funding is a slice of the $121 million total venture funding that swept through the Indian startup ecosystem in the second week of January, indicating an optimistic outlook for the sector despite some bumps along the way.

Nihilent Limited’s leveraged buyout

In a significant business maneuver, Nihilent Limited, a consulting and services company, has announced a leveraged buyout of the controlling stake by its founder from NTT Ltd. The move, which transforms the company into a management-owned entity, is expected to bolster its presence in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, ML, XR, and Generative AI.

WinZO’s collaboration and Ivy Leaf’s corporate wellness sanctuary

Simultaneously, WinZO, an online gaming platform, is forging ahead in its sector by collaborating with professors from top technology institutes. The collaboration aims to establish a robust methodology for distinguishing skill-based gaming from chance-based gaming, a move that addresses growing concerns about the independence of self-regulatory bodies in the online gaming sector. In the wellness sector, Ivy Leaf Corporate Wellness has innovatively introduced a corporate development sanctuary in Mulshi, integrating traditional Ayurveda with modern corporate wellness strategies.

Belden Inc.’s investment in Pune

Global network solutions provider Belden Inc. has also made headlines with an impressive investment of 330 crore to expand its manufacturing facility in Pune. This significant investment is set to enhance its global network infrastructure solutions capacity, further solidifying Pune’s standing as a burgeoning tech hub.