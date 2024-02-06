Indian Supreme Court Upholds 'Group of Companies' Doctrine: Implications for Foreign Investors

In a landmark ruling, the Indian Supreme Court has upheld the 'group of companies' doctrine within Indian arbitration law, a move that has far-reaching implications for foreign investors and entities in India. The doctrine allows for the extension of arbitration agreements to entities that did not sign the original contract, provided they have significantly contributed to the negotiation and execution of the contract.

Case Spotlight: Cox and Kings vs SAP Entities

The case under scrutiny involved a dispute between global travel company, Cox and Kings, and the SAP entities over a software licensing agreement for an e-commerce platform. Even though the parent company, SAP SE, was not a signatory to the contract, it assured Cox and Kings of its commitment, leading to its inclusion in the subsequent arbitration proceedings. The Supreme Court's decision in this case sets a precedent for similar cases in the future.

Implications for Foreign Investors

This ruling carries significant implications for foreign investors operating in India. It means that arbitration agreements involving local subsidiaries or joint venture partners could potentially bind non-signatory parties, given they have actively participated in the contract. The verdict could widen the scope for foreign claimants to pursue in arbitration, or conversely, increase the likelihood of non-contracting foreign parties being roped into arbitration proceedings.

Unresolved Questions and Potential Safeguards

While the ruling has clarified the legal landscape to an extent, it leaves certain questions unanswered. The Supreme Court did not specify whether the doctrine applies only to agreements governed by Indian law, or also to arbitrations seated in India under foreign governing laws. To safeguard against the unintended application of the doctrine, the judgment suggests the inclusion of provisions in the contract explicitly stating that non-signatories are not bound by the arbitration agreements. However, due to its fact-based nature, application of the 'group of companies' doctrine may still lead to disputes. Parties seeking more certainty might opt for jurisdictions like England or Singapore where the doctrine is not recognized.