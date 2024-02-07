Indian Railways Empanels Over 3 Lakh Candidates in Five Years

The Indian Railways, an integral part of the country's social and economic fabric, has been persistently striving to fill vacancies across its vast network. Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, in a statement to the Lok Sabha, disclosed that a total of 3,02,550 candidates have been provisionally empaneled for Group 'C' posts in the Indian Railways over the last five years, up to December 31, 2023.
A Continuous Process
Contrary to the popular perception that recruitment is a sporadic activity, it is, in fact, an ongoing process that is meticulously tailored to meet the operational needs of the railway system. This process involves significant coordination with recruitment agencies and the placement of indents by the Railways to address emerging vacancies.
Examinations and Participation
Two substantial recruitment examinations were recently conducted to fill 1.39 lakh vacancies. These exams collectively witnessed the participation of over 2.37 crore candidates, a testament to the allure of a career with the Indian Railways. The first-stage computer-based test for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) was conducted in multiple languages across numerous cities and centers, with more than 1.26 crore candidates participating. Another test for Level 1 positions also saw a turnout of over 1.11 crore candidates.
Empanelment and Manpower Planning
The empaneled candidates are slated for various positions, including Level 1 and security-related jobs. The Minister emphasized the importance of continuous manpower planning and the regular conducting of work studies to adjust to changing workload conditions, the introduction of new technologies, and the creation of new assets. These strategies serve to ensure the efficient and productive utilization of human resources within the Indian Railways, thereby contributing to its growth and efficiency.