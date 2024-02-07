Indian Parliamentary Committee Proposes Measures to Enhance Consumer Protection at Fuel Stations

The Indian Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs has submitted a report, suggesting comprehensive measures to bolster consumer protection at fuel stations. The recommendations stem from several issues identified related to fuel dispensing practices, primarily focusing on the visibility of display screens and the length of fuel pipes.

Visibility and Accessibility of Display Screens

The report illuminates the fact that fuel quantity display screens are often placed inconveniently - either too high or behind, thereby skewing the driver's view. This positioning can lead to potential discrepancies during the fueling process. The committee suggests that these screens should be positioned to be easily visible to the driver. If necessary, longer fuel pipes should be introduced to facilitate this.

Enhancing Consumer Grievance Redressal Systems

The committee also underscored the importance of a robust consumer grievance redressal system at fuel stations. While acknowledging the existence of such systems, the committee called for complaint/suggestion books to be made more visible and accessible to customers. This move is seen as a significant step towards improving customer service and ensuring transparency.

Addressing Key Challenges

The report also identified several challenges such as ensuring accurate measurement, preventing fraud, the lack of regular inspection and the need for increased consumer awareness. To address these issues, the committee recommended better coordination between regulatory authorities, regular inspections, consumer awareness campaigns, and the adoption of advanced technologies. This coordinated approach is expected to ensure fair and transparent practices at fuel stations, ultimately protecting consumer interests and enhancing their overall experience.