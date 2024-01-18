en English
Asia

Indian Navy Thwarts Drone Attack on Merchant Vessel in Gulf of Aden

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
In an act of swift and decisive maritime intervention, the Indian Navy responded to a distress call from the MV Genco Picardy, a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, in the Gulf of Aden. The call was triggered by an attack from an ‘uncrewed aerial system’ or drone. The 22-strong crew, including nine Indians, were promptly rescued, and a fire on board the vessel was effectively controlled.

Indian Navy’s Swift Response

The Indian Navy’s INS Visakhapatnam, a guided missile destroyer, was the first to respond to the emergency. The prompt response effectively saved the vessel and its multinational crew. Following the rescue, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists from the Indian Navy inspected the damaged area, ensuring it was safe for further transit.

Maritime Security amidst Rising Tensions

This incident comes amid escalating concerns over Houthi militants intensifying their attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea, in the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The Indian Navy has been proactive in its deployment of combatants and MARCOS (Marine Commandos) for anti-piracy operations in the region.

Indian Navy’s Role in Ensuring Maritime Safety

Recently, the Indian Navy successfully rescued all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians, from a hijacked ship in the North Arabian Sea. The P-8I aircraft issued a warning to the pirates on board the hijacked vessel, causing them to abandon the attack and flee. The operation, recounted by Lt Cdr Mudita Goyal, underscores the Indian Navy’s commitment to maintaining maritime security.

In the face of increasing maritime threats, the Indian Navy continues to prove its mettle, leveraging its strategic prowess and humanitarian commitment to ensure the safety of seafarers and the security of international waters.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

