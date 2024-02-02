Indian Hotels Company Reports Significant Q3 Growth

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has announced a significant rise in its financial performance for the December quarter of this fiscal year. The firm disclosed an 18 percent surge in its consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT), hitting Rs 451.95 crore. This marks an increase from last year's Rs 382.71 crore recorded during the same period. This growth has been attributed to the robust performance across all the company's business verticals.

Revenue Boost

The revenue from operations has also witnessed a rise, with a 16.49 percent increase bringing the total to Rs 1,963.84 crore, up from the previous year's Rs 1,685.80 crore. Puneet Chhatwal, IHCL's Managing Director, and CEO, credited this record financial performance to the RevPAR premium achieved by 'same store hotels' across various markets and segments, coupled with the expansion of new businesses.

Performance of New Business Verticals

IHCL's new business verticals, including Ginger, Qmin, ama Stays & Trails, The Chambers, and TajSATS, collectively generated a revenue of Rs 420 crore. This represents a 33 percent increase over last year, a growth rate that doubles the overall growth of the IHCL Enterprise, which stood at 17 percent.

Expansion and Future Plans

Moreover, IHCL has shown promising growth in terms of expansion, with 28 hotels signed and 16 opened till January, with plans to open four more by the end of the fiscal year. The company maintains an optimistic outlook for the fourth quarter and expects it to be a strong period for the industry.