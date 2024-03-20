Indian Corporate Titans Unite to Launch IFQM, Boosting 'Make in India' on Global Stage

In a significant stride towards enhancing the quality and innovation in Indian businesses, the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) has been launched by a consortium of leading Indian companies. This move, spearheaded by industry giants including Tata Sons, TVS Motor Company, Sun Pharma, Motherson Group, Bharat Forge, Boeing India, and Biocon, is aimed at propelling the 'Make in India' brand to global recognition. IFQM, a Section 8 not-for-profit company, is dedicated to fostering a culture of quality and innovation within Indian businesses.

Creating a Culture of Quality and Innovation

The initiative is designed to equip business leaders with the latest knowledge and tools in quality management. By connecting them to renowned global experts for personalized guidance and facilitating knowledge sharing and collaboration among industry leaders, IFQM aims to enhance the product and service quality of Indian businesses. The foundation will provide specialized quality counsellors and bridge the gap between industry and academia, ensuring access to cutting-edge research and insights. This industry-led initiative is poised to be a game-changer for Indian businesses by institutionalizing a culture of quality and innovation.

Leadership and Governance

Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company, Venu Srinivasan, serves as the Chairman of IFQM, with notable figures such as Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, Managing Director of Sun Pharma, Dilip Shanghvi, and CEO of IFQM, Soumitra Bhattacharya, on the board. The governing council also includes luminaries like Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Baba Kalyani, T.V. Narendran, Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Salil Gupte, and K.N. Radhakrishnan. Their active involvement ensures that IFQM’s programs are tailored to the specific needs of Indian businesses, aiming for a significant impact on improving the global competitiveness of Indian products and services.

Impact on Indian Industry and Economy

The IFQM initiative is not just about enhancing the quality of products and services but also about building supply chain resilience and stimulating trade expansion. By reinforcing the 'Made in India' brand in international markets, IFQM aims to enhance the competitiveness of Indian businesses, leading to economic growth and prosperity. The collaborative effort signifies a pivotal step towards achieving excellence in quality and innovation, setting a new benchmark for Indian businesses on the global stage.

As this unique industry-led initiative takes shape, the implications for the Indian economy and its position in the global market are profound. The commitment to quality and innovation demonstrated by the founding members of IFQM could very well redefine the perception of the 'Made in India' brand worldwide, ushering in an era of unparalleled growth and prosperity for Indian industry.