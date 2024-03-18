Indian Conglomerate Tata Sons to Offload Stake in Software Services Unit

Tata Sons Ltd., the holding firm of the Indian conglomerate, is set to raise at least $1.1 billion through a share sale in its software services unit, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. The deal involves offering 23.4 million shares in TCS at a floor price of 4,001 rupees ($48.3) per share, marking a discount of 3.7% to Monday's closing price.

Market Context and Trends

The move by Tata Sons adds to a series of significant block sales in India, driven by a combination of factors such as a rally in local shares and high valuations. Recent examples include British American Tobacco Plc's $2.1 billion sale in its partner ITC Ltd. Such transactions provide an opportunity for large stakeholders to profitably divest their stakes, while funds seek to increase their ownership in Indian firms.

Management of the Share Sale

Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s units have been appointed to manage the share sale, scheduled to take place on Tuesday. The deal will feature a 180-day lock-up period for the seller, ensuring stability in the market following the transaction.

Implications and Future Prospects

Following the share sale, Tata Sons will retain a more than 71% stake in Tata Consultancy Services, maintaining its significant ownership in the country's largest information technology firm. Additionally, speculation persists regarding Tata Sons' potential valuation in an initial public offering, with estimates reaching as high as 8 trillion rupees, as suggested by Mumbai-based investment banking firm Spark PWM Pvt. Ltd.