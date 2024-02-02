India Unveils Progressive Budget: Significant Tech Investments and Support for Middle Class

In a significant display of forward-thinking governance, the Indian administration, helmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has unveiled a transformative budget advocating considerable investments in technology and middle-class support. The budget earmarks a corpus of Rs one lakh crore for cutting-edge technology research, primarily in domains like Artificial Intelligence, paving the way for advancements at par with global tech behemoths like Alphabet and Apple.

Aligning with Global Tech Trends

This strategic decision aligns India with global investment trends in semiconductor technology and aims to reduce dependence on nations such as China. Furthermore, the budget outlines provisions for affordable loans to aid the middle class in acquiring their own homes and fosters green technology adoption by offering solar panels to households along with 300 units of free electricity.

An Empowering Budget for the Tech-Savvy Youth

The budget is perceived as a move toward empowering the tech-savvy youth and cultivating a robust digital economy, a testament to the government's commitment since 2014 through initiatives like Digital India. Esteemed industry leaders have applauded the budget, commending its emphasis on digital infrastructure, which includes a significant rise in R&D funding and a third phase of e-court development.

Promoting Self-Reliance and Defense Tech

Included in the budget is an innovative scheme to fortify deep-tech technologies for defense, propelling 'atmanirbharta' (self-reliance). The government's fiscal strategy aspires to a GDP growth rate of 7.3% by FY 2025-26 and a Fiscal Deficit of 4.8% of the GDP in the same timeframe. Capital expenditure is projected to form a substantial part of the GDP, indicating an 11.12% increase from previous allocations.

Prime Minister Modi has characterized the budget as a stride towards transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, underlining its inclusiveness and innovation.