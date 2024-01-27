India Unveils 'Customs 2.0': A New Dawn in Trade Interface

In recognition of International Customs Day 2024, India's Revenue Secretary, Sanjay Malhotra, unveiled an ambitious project, a fully automated trade interface system named Customs 2.0. This grand initiative aims to revolutionize the customs processes in India, thereby significantly enhancing the nation's standing in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index. As of now, India occupies the 47th position, witnessing a drop from the 40th spot back in 2018.

Targeting a Leap in the World Bank's Index

Optimism was palpable as Malhotra highlighted the room for improvement in both the score and ranking of India in the Index. This is especially crucial given the country's anticipated economic leap. India is forecasted to emerge as the third-largest economy, with a GDP surpassing $5 trillion. To match this economic stride, the need for a streamlined and efficient logistics and customs process is paramount.

Customs 2.0: A Game Changer

The Customs 2.0 initiative is touted as a game-changer. It promises to automate all customs processes and interactions with stakeholders. This means that operations and information availability will be at the fingertips of the users, just a click away. The systems division within the Customs department is spearheading this upgrade, with a clear focus on leveraging technology as the primary force for process enhancement.

Steering Towards a Tech-Driven Future

India's Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, also underscored the relevance of initiatives like Faceless Assessment and Single Window Clearance by the Customs Department in propelling trade growth. She echoed the country's goal of crossing a GDP of $5 trillion by 2027-28. The theme for International Customs Day, 'Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose,' resonates well with these developments, indicating India's steadfast march towards a tech-driven future in trade and customs operations.