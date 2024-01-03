India Likely to Renew Long-Term LNG Deal with Qatar Beyond 2028

In a move that underscores India’s ongoing quest for energy security, the country is poised to renew a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal with Qatar beyond 2028. The deal, expected to be finalized this month, cements India’s commitment to long-term energy planning amidst the backdrop of volatile global energy markets.

Strengthening Energy Ties

India’s top gas importer, Petronet LNG, is the primary party in the agreement. The deal involves the extension of India’s 7.5-million metric ton per year (tpy) LNG import deal with Qatar, a significant player in the global LNG market. Indian companies were given until the end of 2023 to negotiate with Qatar for renewal of the deals to beyond 2028, and this latest development indicates a successful negotiation process.

Qatar’s Global Gas Strategy

As one of the world’s largest LNG producers, Qatar is strategically boosting its liquefaction capacity to 126 million tpy by 2027, up from its current 77 million. The country has forged long-term deals with leading European energy companies such as Shell, TotalEnergies, and ENI, along with China’s Sinopec, China National Petroleum Corp, and Bangladesh. India’s renewal of the LNG deal aligns with Qatar’s global gas strategy, reflecting a mutually beneficial energy relationship.

The Importance of LNG for India

LNG plays a crucial role in India’s energy mix, serving as a cleaner fuel alternative and a key resource for power generation and industrial applications. The renewal of the LNG deal with Qatar not only secures a continuous supply of natural gas for the country but also reinforces the strategic partnership between India and Qatar in the energy sector. This strategic alignment is of paramount importance, particularly in light of increasing energy demands and the need for reliable and stable energy trade relations.