en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Indera Motors Technicians Earn Prestigious Jaguar Land Rover Certification

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:39 am EST
Indera Motors Technicians Earn Prestigious Jaguar Land Rover Certification

In a significant boost to Brunei’s luxury automotive sector, three employees of Indera Motors Sdn Bhd have successfully attained the coveted Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Level 3 Technician Assessment certification. The triumphant trio, comprising Mahdi Ghaffar, Aziman Mat Usop, and Amirnurrashid Norhani, have demonstrated their proficiency in handling JLR vehicles, a testament to their hard-earned skillset and commitment to excellence.

The Path to Certification

The JLR Technician Assessment is a stringent evaluation designed to ensure that those who pass are equipped with the necessary knowledge and expertise to service and repair JLR vehicles. The assessment covers a range of topics, from understanding the intricate mechanics of these vehicles to diagnosing complex issues accurately. With their successful certification, the number of JLR-certified technicians at Indera Motors now stands at four, reflecting the company’s unwavering commitment towards professional development and adherence to industry standards.

Upholding Excellence in the Luxury Automotive Sector

Alfred Yong, the General Manager of Indera Motors, expressed profound pride in their accomplishment. He emphasized the company’s dedication to maintaining high service standards and its ongoing efforts to sustain its dominance in the luxury automotive retail sector. The certification of these technicians not only exemplifies Indera Motors’ commitment to continuous improvement but also fortifies its position as the exclusive retailer for JLR vehicles in Brunei.

Implications for the Luxury Automotive Sector

As the luxury automotive industry continues to evolve, the need for skilled technicians who can navigate the complexities of such high-end vehicles becomes more crucial. The achievement of the Indera Motors team underscores the importance of continuous training and skill development in staying competitive in the sector. It also highlights the role of such certifications in assuring customers of the quality and reliability of services provided by the retailer. With this accomplishment, Indera Motors continues to set the bar high in Brunei’s luxury automotive scene.

0
Automotive Brunei Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Revving Up the Streets: The New Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine

By BNN Correspondents

Porsche's Special Edition Models: Unveiling the 911 Dakar, 911 S T, and 911 Sport Classic

By Wojciech Zylm

2024: Australia Braces for a Wave of Electric Vehicles

By Geeta Pillai

Manganese: The Unsung Hero in the EV Battery Revolution

By Israel Ojoko

Futuristic Technologies of 2023: A Year of Remarkable Innovations ...
@Agriculture · 1 hour
Futuristic Technologies of 2023: A Year of Remarkable Innovations ...
heart comment 0
Navigating the Financial Landscape and Auto Industry Shifts in 2024

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Navigating the Financial Landscape and Auto Industry Shifts in 2024
9News: Professional Services for New Year’s Eve & A Unique Car for Enthusiasts

By María Alejandra Trujillo

9News: Professional Services for New Year's Eve & A Unique Car for Enthusiasts
Daylight Vehicle Theft Shocks Lake Country Car Dealership

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Daylight Vehicle Theft Shocks Lake Country Car Dealership
Street-Legal Race Car: A Unique Offering in the Automobile Market

By Salman Khan

Street-Legal Race Car: A Unique Offering in the Automobile Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambia's Socialist Party Raises Alarm Over President's Influence on Judiciary
10 seconds
Zambia's Socialist Party Raises Alarm Over President's Influence on Judiciary
Netherlands Triumphs in United Cup Debut Against Norway
33 seconds
Netherlands Triumphs in United Cup Debut Against Norway
Zambia's National Assembly Holds Ground: Expelled PF MPs to Retain Seats
4 mins
Zambia's National Assembly Holds Ground: Expelled PF MPs to Retain Seats
Hanoi's Air Pollution Crisis: A Silent, Invisible Enemy
5 mins
Hanoi's Air Pollution Crisis: A Silent, Invisible Enemy
Blade Nzimande Urges ANC Unity, Criticizes Zuma's Decision, and Reveals Future Plans
9 mins
Blade Nzimande Urges ANC Unity, Criticizes Zuma's Decision, and Reveals Future Plans
Winter Wellness: Health-Promoting Warm Beverages for the Cold Season
9 mins
Winter Wellness: Health-Promoting Warm Beverages for the Cold Season
Palestinians Flood Southern Gaza Town Amid Israel's Escalating Offensive in Central Region
10 mins
Palestinians Flood Southern Gaza Town Amid Israel's Escalating Offensive in Central Region
Stellenbosch FC's Dramatic Comeback: A Triumph of Resilience over Orlando Pirates
10 mins
Stellenbosch FC's Dramatic Comeback: A Triumph of Resilience over Orlando Pirates
Karnataka's Push for Housing: CM Directs Preparation of Funding Proposal for PM Awas Yojana
11 mins
Karnataka's Push for Housing: CM Directs Preparation of Funding Proposal for PM Awas Yojana
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
3 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
3 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
3 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
3 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
4 hours
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
6 hours
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
8 hours
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge
8 hours
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app