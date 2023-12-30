Indera Motors Technicians Earn Prestigious Jaguar Land Rover Certification

In a significant boost to Brunei’s luxury automotive sector, three employees of Indera Motors Sdn Bhd have successfully attained the coveted Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Level 3 Technician Assessment certification. The triumphant trio, comprising Mahdi Ghaffar, Aziman Mat Usop, and Amirnurrashid Norhani, have demonstrated their proficiency in handling JLR vehicles, a testament to their hard-earned skillset and commitment to excellence.

The Path to Certification

The JLR Technician Assessment is a stringent evaluation designed to ensure that those who pass are equipped with the necessary knowledge and expertise to service and repair JLR vehicles. The assessment covers a range of topics, from understanding the intricate mechanics of these vehicles to diagnosing complex issues accurately. With their successful certification, the number of JLR-certified technicians at Indera Motors now stands at four, reflecting the company’s unwavering commitment towards professional development and adherence to industry standards.

Upholding Excellence in the Luxury Automotive Sector

Alfred Yong, the General Manager of Indera Motors, expressed profound pride in their accomplishment. He emphasized the company’s dedication to maintaining high service standards and its ongoing efforts to sustain its dominance in the luxury automotive retail sector. The certification of these technicians not only exemplifies Indera Motors’ commitment to continuous improvement but also fortifies its position as the exclusive retailer for JLR vehicles in Brunei.

Implications for the Luxury Automotive Sector

As the luxury automotive industry continues to evolve, the need for skilled technicians who can navigate the complexities of such high-end vehicles becomes more crucial. The achievement of the Indera Motors team underscores the importance of continuous training and skill development in staying competitive in the sector. It also highlights the role of such certifications in assuring customers of the quality and reliability of services provided by the retailer. With this accomplishment, Indera Motors continues to set the bar high in Brunei’s luxury automotive scene.