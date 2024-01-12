Independent Writers’ Dilemma: Choosing a Publishing Platform Amidst Controversy

The realm of independent writing and publishing is experiencing a shakeup, as the choice of platform becomes a critical question. Amidst this uncertainty, the value of owning one’s platform has become glaringly evident. A personal domain name offers control and mitigates the risk of being at the mercy of third-party platforms, which may unpredictably alter their policies or cease operations altogether.

Power of Suppliers: A Lesson from Michael Porter’s Five Forces

One can draw parallels with Michael Porter’s Five Forces model of business strategy, specifically the power of suppliers. When independent writers and publishers rely heavily on a single platform, they inadvertently endow it with significant power. Having one’s own site can dilute this risk. However, the path to creating and managing a personal website is fraught with technical complexities, especially for those without a developer’s skill set.

Substack: A Promising Start, A Controversial Journey

The Substack platform initially emerged as a beacon of hope for independent writers. Its integrated payment system and robust recommendation engine offered a promising avenue. However, Substack’s reputation took a hit when it was revealed that the platform was harboring content from bigots, including individuals propagating transphobia and Nazi ideologies. The furore that ensued has led many writers and publishers to contemplate alternatives.

Medium: An Option, But Not Without Flaws

Medium, under the stewardship of Tony Stubblebine, is presented as a potential alternative. The platform has undergone significant improvements and offers a more controlled environment compared to Substack. However, it falls short in allowing writers to establish direct financial relationships with their readers, a critical aspect for many independent writers and publishers.

The clamor is growing for a platform that supports independent media startups, offers ease of use, and enables writers to own their audience relationships. The ideal solution would be an infrastructure that encourages network effects, simplifies payments, and eliminates technical burdens for non-technical users. Furthermore, it is crucial that such a platform champions quality writing, without providing a breeding ground for hate speech.