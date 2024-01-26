Incorrect Planning Advice from Council Costs Businesswoman Dearly

In a twist of bureaucratic missteps, a businesswoman, known as Mrs X, found herself grappling with grave financial and personal setbacks, triggered by inaccurate planning advice from Northumberland County Council. Her odyssey commenced in October 2021 when she signed a lease for a commercial unit and sought counsel from the local council about potential planning permissions for her intended operations.

An Erroneous Beginning

She shelled out £40 for pre-planning advice, hoping to decipher if she needed to navigate the labyrinth of obtaining planning permission. The council's initial advice nudged her belief that she wouldn't require an application for planning permission. However, in a stark turn of events in December, she was informed that her business indeed necessitated the said permission.

A Saga of Silence

Confusion clouded Mrs X’s path forward. She reached out to the council for further illumination but was met with a wall of silence. Her emails and calls echoed unanswered until April 2023. Only when she escalated the matter to her local county councillor did the council recognize their error. They refunded her inquiry fee and issued an apology, a meagre consolation for the storm she had weathered.

The Aftermath and the Ombudsman's Intervention

Unsatisfied with the council's remedial actions, Mrs X filed a formal complaint in May 2023. The incorrect advice had delayed her business opening, costing her £27,000 in rent expenses. She sought compensation for the significant financial hardship and the toll it took on her health. The local government ombudsman's investigation found the council blameworthy for the initial incorrect advice. However, they did not find fault with the council's delayed response, citing a lack of evidence of Mrs X's communication attempts. The ombudsman recommended a £150 compensation, a sum that the council paid. In response to the incident, the council claimed to have revamped their pre-application service, hopefully to prevent a recurrence of such an episode.