en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Incorporating General Terms and Conditions in Contracts: A Swiss Perspective

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
Incorporating General Terms and Conditions in Contracts: A Swiss Perspective

Amid the labyrinth of international business, the incorporation of General Terms and Conditions (GTCs) into contracts plays a pivotal role. This is particularly pertinent under Swiss law, where GTCs serve as pre-formulated contractual provisions designed for widespread application across multiple agreements. As Switzerland lacks specific legislation for GTCs found in EU countries, the country relies on general contract formation and interpretation principles.

Valid Incorporation of GTCs

For a lawful incorporation of GTCs in Switzerland, an explicit reference to these terms is required before or during the contract’s conclusion. A reasonable opportunity for the other party to access the GTCs is another prerequisite. Such terms must be easily accessible, comprehensible, and legible. In the realm of electronic communications, a mere link to a website housing the GTCs is deemed sufficient, as long as the terms are downloadable and storable.

Types of GTC Incorporation

GTCs can be incorporated fully or globally. Full incorporation necessitates that the party has read and comprehended the terms. Global incorporation, a more common approach, assumes acceptance without detailed comprehension. However, unusual clauses unexpected by the receiving party are generally not incorporated.

Conflict in GTCs and Precedence of Individual Agreements

When both parties present conflicting GTCs, a ‘battle of forms’ emerges. The ‘knockout theory’ then steps in, nullifying contradictory clauses and filling the void with statutory law or judicial interpretation. Individual agreements that deviate from GTCs take precedence over them.

International Trade Agreements

On the international stage, the United Nations Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods (CISG) may supersede the Swiss Code of Obligations (CO) in some instances.

Underpinning the intricate fabric of international trade, the process of incorporating GTCs under Swiss law is a complex yet crucial aspect of contract formation. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, understanding these nuances becomes vitally important for businesses operating on a global scale.

0
Business Law Switzerland
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Shell plc Announces Acquisition of Dividend Shares by PDMRs

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Vertex Energy Strengthens Balance Sheet with $50 Million Term Loan Amendment

By Geeta Pillai

UK Fashion Industry Faces Economic and Environmental Challenges in 2023: Barclays Report

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. Settles Accrued Interests via Share Issuan ...
@Business · 26 seconds
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. Settles Accrued Interests via Share Issuan ...
heart comment 0
Policy Victories and Challenges: A Year in Review for the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Policy Victories and Challenges: A Year in Review for the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce
Navigating the Intricacies of Bike Insurance in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

Navigating the Intricacies of Bike Insurance in India
Shell PDMRs Acquire Dividend Shares Post Interim Dividend Payment

By Muhammad Jawad

Shell PDMRs Acquire Dividend Shares Post Interim Dividend Payment
Global LNG Carrier Industry Experiences Major Expansion amid Geopolitical Tensions

By Salman Khan

Global LNG Carrier Industry Experiences Major Expansion amid Geopolitical Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
11 seconds
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
11 seconds
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
15 seconds
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Multivitamins
19 seconds
Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Multivitamins
Caretaker Prime Minister Visits Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: A Unified Front and Clarifications on Balochistan
27 seconds
Caretaker Prime Minister Visits Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: A Unified Front and Clarifications on Balochistan
Focus Pharmacology: Revolutionizing the Vitamin Industry with Pharmacist-Approved Supplements
52 seconds
Focus Pharmacology: Revolutionizing the Vitamin Industry with Pharmacist-Approved Supplements
Maduro Claims Russia's Victory in Economic War Despite Western Sanctions
1 min
Maduro Claims Russia's Victory in Economic War Despite Western Sanctions
Virios Therapeutics: New Horizons in Antiviral Treatments
1 min
Virios Therapeutics: New Horizons in Antiviral Treatments
New Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Centre Opened in Muddenahalli
1 min
New Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Centre Opened in Muddenahalli
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app