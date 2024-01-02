Incorporating General Terms and Conditions in Contracts: A Swiss Perspective

Amid the labyrinth of international business, the incorporation of General Terms and Conditions (GTCs) into contracts plays a pivotal role. This is particularly pertinent under Swiss law, where GTCs serve as pre-formulated contractual provisions designed for widespread application across multiple agreements. As Switzerland lacks specific legislation for GTCs found in EU countries, the country relies on general contract formation and interpretation principles.

Valid Incorporation of GTCs

For a lawful incorporation of GTCs in Switzerland, an explicit reference to these terms is required before or during the contract’s conclusion. A reasonable opportunity for the other party to access the GTCs is another prerequisite. Such terms must be easily accessible, comprehensible, and legible. In the realm of electronic communications, a mere link to a website housing the GTCs is deemed sufficient, as long as the terms are downloadable and storable.

Types of GTC Incorporation

GTCs can be incorporated fully or globally. Full incorporation necessitates that the party has read and comprehended the terms. Global incorporation, a more common approach, assumes acceptance without detailed comprehension. However, unusual clauses unexpected by the receiving party are generally not incorporated.

Conflict in GTCs and Precedence of Individual Agreements

When both parties present conflicting GTCs, a ‘battle of forms’ emerges. The ‘knockout theory’ then steps in, nullifying contradictory clauses and filling the void with statutory law or judicial interpretation. Individual agreements that deviate from GTCs take precedence over them.

International Trade Agreements

On the international stage, the United Nations Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods (CISG) may supersede the Swiss Code of Obligations (CO) in some instances.

Underpinning the intricate fabric of international trade, the process of incorporating GTCs under Swiss law is a complex yet crucial aspect of contract formation. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, understanding these nuances becomes vitally important for businesses operating on a global scale.