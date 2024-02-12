Inchcape Philippines and Sojitz FUSO Launch Nation's First Daimler Truck Joint Multi-Brand Dealership

Inchcape Philippines, in a strategic partnership with Sojitz FUSO Philippines Corp., unveiled the nation's premier Daimler Truck Joint Multi-Brand Dealership. This pioneering venture, operational under iCATS Motors Inc., commenced its services on February 12, 2024, and is poised to reshape the commercial vehicles landscape in the Philippines.

Advertisment

A Landmark Collaboration

Merging the prowess of two market leaders, the collaboration heralds a new era for the transportation sector. The state-of-the-art facility, situated in the heart of Quezon City, is a testament to Daimler Commercial Vehicles Southeast Asia's dedication to its partners and the evolving needs of the market.

Mr. Willy Tee Ten, President of Autohub Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This joint venture symbolizes our commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and services to our customers."

Advertisment

The One-Stop Solution

The new facility offers an extensive range of commercial vehicles, from light to heavy-duty trucks and buses, under the esteemed brands of Mercedes-Benz and FUSO. Equipped with specialized tools and work bays, the dealership ensures efficient sales and after-sales services, providing a seamless experience for customers.

Expanding Horizons

Advertisment

In addition to this monumental step, Inchcape Philippines has appointed Alpine Motors Corp. as its Mercedes-Benz Truck Dealer for Southern Luzon. This expansion reinforces the company's commitment to serving a broader customer base and offering superior accessibility to its products and services.

With this groundbreaking development, Inchcape Philippines and Sojitz FUSO Philippines Corp. are set to redefine the commercial vehicle market, promising a new standard of quality and services for Filipino customers.

In the world of transportation, where reliability and efficiency are paramount, the first Daimler Truck Joint Multi-Brand Dealership in the Philippines stands as a beacon of innovation and customer-centricity. As the partnership embarks on this exciting journey, the horizon brims with anticipation and promise.