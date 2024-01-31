Inauguration of the Tunas Project Market Place: A New Dawn for Brunei's Local Entrepreneurship

In the heart of the Temburong District, amidst the bustling Government Departments Building in Bangar Town, a beacon of entrepreneurship has been ignited. The Tunas Project Market Place, inaugurated on January 31st, now stands as a testament to the burgeoning local business scene in Brunei.

Nurturing Local Talent

Thirteen ambitious entrepreneurs, participants of the Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Special Entrepreneurship Empowerment and Development Scheme (BIBD Seed), 1K1P Entrepreneurs, and other local vendors, have found a new home in the Tunas Project Market Place. This platform, conceived with the vision of promoting homegrown talent, offers an opportunity for these passionate individuals to shine, presenting their products to a wider audience.

Government Backing for Entrepreneurship

The opening ceremony was graced by a respected member of the Legislative Council, Yang Berhormat Haji Sulaiman bin Haji Nasir. His presence underscored the government's staunch support for this initiative, reflecting an earnest commitment to foster a vibrant entrepreneurship ecosystem in Brunei.

Inviting the Community

The marketplace operates four days a week, from Monday to Thursday and on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. This operational schedule provides ample opportunity for the public to engage with local businesses, appreciate the hard work of these entrepreneurs, and contribute to the local economy by purchasing locally made goods. Furthermore, the organizers have opened the doors to the wider online community, inviting stories or news from the public to be shared via email, thus creating a vibrant dialogue between the marketplace and the people.