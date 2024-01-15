en English
Inauguration of JW Marriott Hotel Marks Milestone in Oman’s Tourism Development

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:29 am EST
Inauguration of JW Marriott Hotel Marks Milestone in Oman’s Tourism Development

The Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group) recently marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of the JW Marriott Hotel Muscat, signifying the completion of Phase I of Madinat Al Irfan East. The event heralded the introduction of the JW Marriott brand to Oman, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to enhancing its status as a global tourism destination. The ceremony, held under the auspices of Salim Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, was well-attended by an array of dignitaries and key figures in Oman’s tourism sector.

A Symbol of Luxury and Opportunity

The JW Marriott Hotel Muscat, a part of the internationally-renowned Marriott Bonvoy hotel chain, stands as a symbol of luxury and opportunity. This 5-star facility, built at a cost of around OMR47 million, offers 304 rooms and suites, delivering a unique blend of comfort and opulence. Moreover, it is strategically connected to the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC), a move poised to significantly bolster the tourism sector.

Aligning with Oman Vision 2040

Minister Al Mahrouqi emphasized that the completion of Phase I is a crucial step in urban development, in line with Oman Vision 2040. This vision aims to promote sustainable tourism, economic diversification, and the preservation of natural resources. The inauguration of the JW Marriott Hotel Muscat aligns perfectly with these objectives, promising to contribute significantly to the nation’s tourism and economic landscape.

Boosting Oman’s Global Tourism Position

Dr. Hashil Obaid Al Mahrouqi, CEO of OMRAN Group, stated that the project is a testament to their vision to leverage Oman’s rich cultural heritage to enhance its position in the global tourism market. The development is expected to stimulate economic growth, offer unique tourism experiences, and create job opportunities. In addition to the JW Marriott Hotel, Madinat Al Irfan East hosts the OCEC, the Crowne Plaza Muscat OCEC, the Business Park, and the Omantel headquarters, all of which are instrumental in bolstering Oman’s tourism infrastructure.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

