Inala Capital Reports Stable Portfolio Value Amidst Economic Volatility

In a period marked by economic volatility, Inala Capital Limited has emerged with a steady investment portfolio for the half-year ending June 30, 2023. Despite the odds posed by supply chain disruptions, inflation, high interest rates, and a dip in consumer spending, the company’s unlisted equity investment portfolio value maintained a steady position at E 32.40 million. The portfolio’s evaluation was conducted annually by an independent expert.

Standout Performances Amidst Tough Conditions

Alliance Foods, operating under the well-known brand KFC Eswatini, emerged as a standout performer, holding its place as the leading quick service restaurant brand in the country. In contrast, General Africa Foods Eswatini (GAFE), a company in its early growth stage, witnessed a drop in transaction volumes. This was primarily due to consumer shifts towards essential goods, a trend triggered by the prevailing economic conditions.

Fixed Income Investments and Financial Outlook

On a brighter note, Inala’s fixed income investments saw an upward trend, with its value increasing from E 22.72 million to E 24.05 million. Looking ahead, the company is optimistic about the potential economic relief from subsiding inflation and stabilizing interest rates. These factors could potentially kindle a boost in consumer spending, which would be beneficial for their investment portfolio.

Future Investment Plans

Inala Capital isn’t resting on its laurels. The company is actively exploring significant investments to bolster its portfolio, with a keen focus on the food and agricultural sectors. In a significant move, Inala is in advanced talks to acquire all shares in Alliance Foods from Greystone Partners. The proposed deal involves an exchange for a minority stake in GAFE and shares in Inala Capital, reflecting the company’s strategic vision for growth and portfolio diversification.