Business

Impending Snowstorm in West Michigan Boosts Snow-Related Businesses

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:36 pm EST
In West Michigan, the residents are gearing up for a significant lake-effect snowstorm, forecasted to result in double-digit snow accumulation. The impending weather event is not just a cause for concern but is also boosting business for snow-related industries in the region.

Surge in Snow-Related Sales

Eric Loudermilk, co-owner of West Michigan Snowmobile LLC, has noticed a significant surge in sales at his snowmobile salvage yard, especially following a slow December. This business, which initially started on eBay in 2009 and later expanded to a physical store along Hart-Montague Trail 19 in Oceana County in 2014, depends heavily on natural snowfall. Unlike ski resorts that have the capability to create artificial snow, Loudermilk’s business thrives primarily when Mother Nature delivers.

Anticipation of the Snowstorm Spurs Business

The imminent storm has already resulted in increased foot traffic in the store, which houses all essential snowmobiling equipment. Eric and his brother Keith have consistently managed to sustain their business even during periods of inadequate snowfall in Michigan, thanks to their robust online sales. They have been shipping essential snowmobile parts to customers across the globe.

Local Economy Benefits from the Impending Storm

Meanwhile, neighborhood businesses like Larson & Son Ace Hardware, situated in Downtown Hart, are also experiencing a rise in sales of trail permits, salt, shovels, and snowblowers. The community is not just bracing up for the snowstorm, but also welcoming it, as it brings along ideal conditions for winter activities and helps boost the local economy.

While the snowstorm is providing a boost to businesses, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has issued advisories for residents to exercise caution both in travel and finances in light of the Winter Storm Watches and Warnings issued by the National Weather Service. The attorney general has also re-issued alerts to help consumers understand their rights and protect themselves against potential scams and fraudsters, a common occurrence in the aftermath of severe weather.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

