Agriculture

Immingham Set to Welcome its First Co-op Store in a Major Development Project

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:15 am EST
Immingham Set to Welcome its First Co-op Store in a Major Development Project

Immingham, a town in North East Lincolnshire, is on the verge of welcoming its first Co-op convenience store. The proposed store is an integral part of a £105 million development project, which promises new life and vigour to the town, with the construction of 525 new homes.

The New Face of Immingham

The Co-op store, a potential source of fresh employment and convenience, is designed to be a single-storey building. It boasts of a 280-square-meter public sales area and a 95-square-meter back-of-house operations area. The strategic location off Stallingborough Road, just south of Immingham’s town center, and adjacent to the entrance of the new housing development by Beal Homes, makes it easily accessible to the town’s inhabitants. The store is expected to provide 14 full-time employment opportunities, infusing new energy into the town’s economy. The land, currently used for agriculture, is set to undergo a metamorphosis, shifting gears from agriculture to retail.

A Sustainable Development

The developers argue that the Co-op store, designed to cater to ‘top-up’ shopping needs rather than act as a major shopping destination, would be sustainable for the local community. Projections estimate the store could generate an annual turnover of £2.5 million. A retail assessment has suggested that the new store would not significantly impact trade in the Immingham town center, ensuring a balanced growth in the town’s economic activities.

Design and Accessibility

The store’s design takes inspiration from historic urban planning with a villa layout. It includes plans for tactile paving outside, along with 21 car parking spaces and six bicycle spaces. This ensures ease of access for customers while also promoting environment-friendly modes of transport. Immingham, currently the largest settlement in the region without a Lincolnshire Co-op, has been targeted as an ideal location for this new venture. The proposed operating hours for the store are from 7 am to 10 pm, ensuring the store’s services are available for the majority of the day.

Agriculture Business
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

