Imdaad-Misr and LMD Partner for Facility Management Services in Egypt

In a significant stride towards the expansion of its regional footprint, Imdaad-Misr, the Egyptian branch of the UAE-based Imdaad Group, has partnered with LMD, a leading Egyptian developer. The collaboration entails the provision of facility management (FM) advisory and integrated services for two of LMD's premium real estate projects. It marks the Imdaad Group's initiation into the Egyptian market, a move that echoes its ambition for increased regional presence.

Collaboration Details

The partnership involves rendering world-class FM services for LMD's villas-only project, Stei8ht, located in New Cairo, and the ZOYA Ghazala Bay project on the North Coast. The Imdaad-Misr team is slated to deliver both hard and soft integrated FM services over three years. Moreover, the projects will benefit from the company's FM advisory services throughout their initial design and development phases. This ensures that the final product blends seamlessly with the FM implementation strategies, enhancing the overall project completion.

Commitment to Excellence

Amr Sultan, CEO of LMD, expressed his commitment to setting new standards in community living. The partnership aims to leverage both companies' expertise to offer an improved living experience to clients. Not only does it promise a better lifestyle offering, but it also serves as a testament to the importance of quality and professional FM services in modern real estate projects.

Boosting the Local Economy

The collaboration is anticipated to generate over 2,000 job opportunities in Egypt by 2026. This endeavor signifies a positive impact on the local economy, providing employment and promoting local talent. Abdullatif Almulla, Chairman of Imdaad Group, highlighted this partnership as a key step towards Imdaad's expansion strategy, with plans for further consolidation in the local market.

In conclusion, the partnership between Imdaad-Misr and LMD is a testament to the potential of the facility management sector in the region. It ushers in an era of high-quality real estate projects that prioritize client satisfaction and community living standards, reinforcing the vital role of FM services in the real estate sphere.