Illegal Alcohol Sales Threaten City's Nightlife Industry; Government Introduces Tighter Licensing Guidelines

In a bustling city, the illicit trade of alcohol is undermining the operations of legal nightlife establishments. Unlicensed vendors, colloquially referred to as 'dollar deals,' peddle their wares from vehicles and makeshift backyard shops. This unregulated market is leading to a significant drop in patronage at licensed bars and nightclubs, which are required to adhere to 26 standard requirements to maintain their operational licenses.

Advertisment

The Struggle of Compliance

Established leisure centers, such as the Cosmopolitan VIP Club and Crystal Night Club, have expressed their commitment to meeting these government-imposed standards. Mr. Ntando Ndlovu, a brand management consultant from Famous Brands Group, which oversees these clubs, revealed that Crystal Night Club is already compliant. Ndlovu also suggested the formation of an association for bars and clubs to provide a unified voice in the industry. Despite this, there are club owners who are finding it difficult to comply with these stringent standards, especially in the post-Covid-19 world where people have developed a preference for drinking at home or in less regulated environments.

New Guidelines to Ensure Safety

Advertisment

In response to the rise of these 'dollar deal' vendors, the government has introduced new regulations for nightclub licensing. These extensive guidelines aim to curb drug and substance abuse, ensure public safety, and address issues of unsanitary conditions and disturbances. Key provisions of these guidelines include the full soundproofing of buildings, minimum floor area requirements, and the compulsory provision of air conditioning, fire escape signs, adequate sanitation facilities, and insurance.

2024/25 Licensing Year Will See Changes

These comprehensive regulations are part of the licensing process overseen by the Liquor Licensing Board and will come into effect in the 2024/25 licensing year. Bars and nightclubs that fail to comply with these new standards may risk not having their licenses renewed. The Local Government and Public Works Ministry has clearly defined the structural and operational criteria that must be met for a nightclub to be licensed, signaling a new era of stringent control over the nightlife industry.