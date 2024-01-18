IKEA Unveils Innovative Collection Created from Recycled Staff Uniforms

Swedish multinational conglomerate, IKEA, known for its ready-to-assemble furniture and home accessories, has taken a monumental leap in its commitment to sustainability. The company has launched a new collection, VÄXELBRUK, ingeniously created from recycled coworker uniforms. This innovative endeavor marks the company's shift towards repurposing potential waste, avoiding the usual path of landfill disposal.

Transforming Old into New

Triggered by the introduction of new staff uniforms across Europe in 2020, IKEA found itself cognizant of a potential waste problem. Over the span of two years, the company meticulously collected the discarded garments, transforming them into 16 different textile products. The collection includes a range of items such as curtains, throws, cushion covers, and bags, each displaying a careful blend of aesthetics and sustainability.

A Sustainability Milestone

The VÄXELBRUK collection, made from a staggering 300 tonnes of old IKEA uniforms and recycled polyester from PET bottles, is a testament to the company's innovative approach to recycling. The collection stands as a unique example of altering colors without resorting to resource-heavy dyeing processes. Instead, IKEA has masterfully adapted the bright yellow and blue colors of the original uniforms by blending in other fabric colors from industrial offcuts.

Impact and Future Steps

The VÄXELBRUK products, set to be available in stores across Europe in February 2024, exemplify IKEA's commitment to environmental responsibility. The project reflects a significant move away from conventional practices, contributing to the evolution of new recycling methods. IKEA's business and innovation deployment leader, Luca Clerici, and sustainability manager, Lena Julle, emphasize that the insights gained from this initiative will guide the company's future sustainability efforts, making the VÄXELBRUK collection a milestone in IKEA's sustainability journey.