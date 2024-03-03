IIM Kozhikode Launches COO Programme with Emeritus, Features Kellogg Modules for Operational Leaders

Mumbai's business landscape is set to transform with the launch of the Chief Operations Officer Programme by the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, in partnership with Emeritus and featuring Kellogg Executive Education modules. This innovation aims to redefine the role of COOs in the agile business world, with a curriculum designed to foster strategic decision-making, efficiency, and growth.

Revolutionizing COO Roles in Business

The role of Chief Operations Officers is evolving, requiring a blend of traditional efficiency-driven skills and a mastery of new technologies and strategies. Recognizing this shift, IIM Kozhikode, alongside Emeritus, has introduced a comprehensive 12-month programme tailored for both aspiring and seasoned operational leaders. The curriculum, rich with topics like AI, digital supply chain, and agile methodologies, aims to arm COOs with the necessary tools to steer their organizations towards sustainable success. The inclusion of Kellogg Executive Education's modules further enhances the programme's appeal, promising a global perspective on operational leadership.

Empowering Leaders with Cutting-Edge Skills

With businesses increasingly leaning on technology for competitive advantage, the COO's role has become more crucial than ever. This programme is meticulously designed to equip operational leaders with a strategic mindset, emphasizing the importance of technology and data in driving customer-centric value creation. Live-online sessions, complemented by pre-recorded lectures from Kellogg, a leadership workshop, and business simulations, aim to provide a holistic learning experience. This initiative reflects IIM Kozhikode's dedication to crafting agile and visionary leaders capable of navigating the dynamic corporate landscape.

Programme Details and Prospects

Slated to commence on March 30, 2024, the programme welcomes graduates and diploma holders with a substantial professional background. Upon completion, participants will earn prestigious certificates from IIM Kozhikode and Kellogg Executive Education, symbolizing their readiness to embrace the COO's expanded role. This programme not only represents a significant step towards organizational excellence but also positions COOs as key players in achieving strategic operational excellence and spearheading transformation.

This innovative initiative by IIM Kozhikode, in collaboration with Emeritus and Kellogg Executive Education, signifies a pivotal moment in executive education. It underscores the growing recognition of the COO's role in driving not just operational efficiency but strategic growth and transformation within the modern business environment. As the world of business continues to evolve, so too do the roles of its leaders, and this programme is at the forefront of preparing operational leaders to meet these challenges head-on.