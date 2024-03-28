IIM Bangalore 2024 Placements: 516 Students Land Jobs, Median Salary Hits ₹32.5 Lakh

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) heralds a new benchmark in campus placements for its PGP-BA and PGP cohorts of 2024, marking a significant milestone on February 7, 2024. Amid challenging global economic conditions, IIMB's latest placement season has been a resounding success, with a total of 516 students securing job offers from a diverse array of 163 firms, showcasing the institute's unwavering appeal among top recruiters.

Record-Breaking Offers and Global Reach

Accenture emerged as the top recruiter by extending an unprecedented 58 offers across its various units, underscoring the consultancy giant's confidence in the talent pool at IIMB. The international job market also opened its doors wide, with 29 students landing positions abroad, highlighting the global demand for IIMB graduates. Notably, placements spanned across continents with firms like Infosys Consulting, Strategy& Middle East, and JP Morgan Chase London among the leading international recruiters. This global placement footprint not only reflects the institute's stellar reputation but also the versatile skill set of its students.

Industry-Wide Participation and Salary Benchmarks

The placement season saw a wide spectrum of industries vying for IIMB talent. Consulting firms led the charge with 218 offers, followed by significant interest from the finance, banking, and IT sectors. This diverse industry participation underscores the multifaceted curriculum and training at IIMB, preparing students for a range of sectors. The median annual salary for this placement season stood at an impressive ₹32.5 lakhs, setting a new standard and reflecting the high value these graduates bring to their respective fields.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Future Graduates

This placement season sets a positive precedent for future batches and offers insights into evolving industry trends and sector preferences. The sustained interest from a wide range of sectors and the remarkable salary benchmarks achieved this year are testimonies to the enduring prestige of IIMB and its graduates. As the global economy navigates through uncertainties, the success of IIMB's placement season serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence by its students and faculty alike.