IHC Initiates Next-Generation Holding Company, 2PointZero

The Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC) has announced the initiation of its next-generation holding company, 2PointZero, with an asset size expected to exceed Dh100 billion. The new conglomerate is set to cover a variety of sectors including private equity, alternative investments, venture capital operations, asset management, financial services, investment banking, AI and technology, mineral and resource management, digital and cryptocurrency ecosystems, and mobility.

Integration of Renowned Industry Leaders

Entities that will fall under the 2PointZero umbrella include esteemed industry leaders such as Chimera Investments, Lunate Capital, Beltone Holding, International Resources Holding (IRH), Sagasse Investments, and Citadel Technologies. This move is viewed as a strategic consolidation of diverse entities under one control, leveraging IHC’s expertise to operate at an unprecedented scale.

IHC’s Vision and Growth

IHC, established in 1998, has grown into one of the Middle East’s most valuable listed holding companies, boasting a market capitalization of Dh879 billion as of September 30. The company comprises more than 500 subsidiaries and a workforce of 107,000 employees. It was founded with the aim of diversifying the UAE’s non-oil business sectors, and this vision has seen the company expand and diversify its holdings across various sectors.

2PointZero’s Focus on Innovation

2PointZero showcases its commitment to innovation and strategic growth through its investments in digital and cryptocurrency ecosystems. The company’s chairman, Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has expressed pride in 2PointZero’s role in spearheading advancements across various sectors, particularly in the realms of technological and AI-driven development. He emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation in financial services, investment banking, and resource management.

The completion of this transfer is subject to receiving all necessary regulatory approvals. Regardless, the announcement marks a significant step in the continuous evolution of Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape, with a strong focus on diversification and innovation.