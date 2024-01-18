IFS Celebrates Partner Excellence, Appoints New Managing Director for UK and Ireland

IFS, a global leader in cloud enterprise software, celebrated the dedication, innovation, and excellence of its partners at the IFS Global Partner Summit in London. The Partner of the Year Awards 2023, which spanned thirteen categories, recognized partners across various industries and regions for their commitment to the IFS Partner Program and their exceptional service delivery.

IFS Praises Partners for Achievements, Innovation

Merlin Knott and Cathie Hall from IFS commended the partners for their significant contributions to IFS’s growth and customer success. The partners’ innovative solutions and consistent focus on customer satisfaction were highlighted as key to their success.

Notable Winners of the 2023 Awards

Arcwide bagged the Regional System Integrator Partner of the Year award, while Hoist was named the IFS Foundation Partner. Astra Canyon took home the IFS Spirit Award, and Xitricon was voted Customers’ Choice Partner of the Year. Other winners included RutterKey, Tech Mahindra, Enterprise Analytics, InfoConsulting, Kurumsal Bilgi Sistemleri, F8, Infosys, CadTalk, and Boomi, all recognized for their exceptional contributions in areas such as innovation, services, growth, and technology alliances.

IFS Appoints New UK and Ireland Managing Director

In other news, IFS announced Stephanie Poore as the new Managing Director for its UK and Ireland business. Succeeding Alan Laing, Poore’s appointment is a testament to her consistent performance since joining IFS in 2016. She is tasked with leading the company towards continued growth, with a focus on customer-centric strategies and revenue generation. Poore, who was awarded Global Sales Director of the Year in 2022, has shown exceptional leadership and dedication to advocating for women in technology, aligning with IFS’s commitment to promoting strong diverse leadership.

The IFS Global Partner Summit provided a platform to acknowledge the strength of the IFS ecosystem and its role in advancing the industry standard. The event served as a reminder of the importance of strategic partnerships in driving business growth and industry innovation.