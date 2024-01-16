IFCO Revolutionizes Supply Chain with Dora, the New Reusable Plastic Pallet

IFCO, a global leader in reusable packaging solutions, has revolutionized the fresh grocery supply industry with the launch of a new reusable plastic pallet known as Dora. The unveiling of Dora marks an evolution in the logistics landscape, showcasing how sustainability and efficiency can harmoniously coexist in the supply chain system.

Advertisment

Introducing Dora: Designed for Efficiency and Sustainability

Dora has been meticulously designed to integrate seamlessly with Reusable Packaging Containers (RPCs) and is an integral part of IFCO's unique circular model pooling system. The pallet is crafted from 100% high-quality high-density polyethylene (HDPE), ensuring durability, moisture-resistance, and washability. These attributes make Dora an ideal choice for transporting fresh products, offering improved hygiene and freshness during transit.

Dora: A Lightweight, Robust Solution

Advertisment

Dora's design also makes it significantly lighter than traditional wood pallets, with a weight reduction of over 25%. This feature leads to reduced transportation costs, making it a cost-effective solution for suppliers and retailers alike. In addition to its lightweight design, Dora has a smooth surface and rounded edges that minimize the risk of damage to products and prevent injuries to workers.

Less Damage, More Reuse

Unlike wooden pallets, which have an average damage rate of 25%, Dora's damage rate is less than 1%. This lower damage rate increases its lifespan and usability. In fact, Dora can be reused up to ten times more than conventional wood pallets. Moreover, any damaged Dora pallets are fully recycled within IFCO's pooling system, further enhancing its sustainability credentials.

A Step Towards a Sustainable Future

IFCO's CEO, Michael Pooley, accentuates that the integration of Dora into their pooling system allows for consistent pallet quality and dimensions, which is a boon for automated logistics systems. This integration results in a smoother, faster supply chain flow, enhancing overall supply chain efficiency and sustainability. The launch of Dora is a testament to IFCO's commitment towards a sustainable, efficient, and cost-competitive supply chain ecosystem.