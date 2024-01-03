IFA President Speaks Out Against Retailer Price War, Urges Fair Margins for Farmers

The outgoing president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Tim Cullinan, has raised an alarm over the rapid price war escalating among retailers and its consequential impact on farmers. Cullinan’s urgency stems from a stark observation: supermarkets have been slashing prices relentlessly since the dawn of the new year, a move that threatens to suffocate primary producers already grappling with inflated input costs.

The Farmers’ Predicament

Expressing his concerns, Cullinan underscored that farmers should not be the ones absorbing the shock of price cuts. The agricultural sector, already stretched thin by rising operational costs, simply cannot afford to accept a lower price for their produce. The burden of this price war, he insists, should not fall on the shoulders of those who toil in the fields and barns.

The Unsustainability of Excessive Pressure

According to Cullinan, the food chain’s very existence becomes questionable if undue stress is placed on farmers, the very people responsible for producing quality food. He stressed the urgent need for farmers to receive a fair margin – a lifeline necessary to cover the costs of delivering quality food to supermarket shelves. Without this margin, the entire process of food production becomes an unsustainable endeavour, threatening the livelihoods of countless farmers and, ultimately, the nation’s food security.

Calling for Action

In addressing the power dynamics of the food supply chain, Cullinan highlighted the new Agri-Food Regulator’s role. He insisted that it is their duty to investigate and rectify the balance of power, ensuring that retailers do not have the authority to diminish farmers’ margins while protecting their own. This call for action underlines the importance of fair trade practices and the need for proper regulation and oversight in the agri-food industry.