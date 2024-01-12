Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre Elba Light Up Gucci Show Amidst Internal Unrest

At the heart of Milan Fashion Week, two familiar faces, Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, commanded the limelight with a public display of affection at the Gucci Ancora show. The couple, known for their distinctive style, did not disappoint, with Idris, 51, donning a motif-emblazoned trench coat coupled with loose jeans, and Sabrina, 35, turning heads in a backless crop top peppered with vibrant embellishments paired with bleached jeans.

Gucci’s New Era

The event also marked a significant milestone for Gucci, with the debut of its new creative director, Sabato De Sarno, presenting his first men’s show. This transition comes amidst a period of turmoil within the company, following a decision that sparked dissent within its ranks.

Unrest within Gucci

Gucci’s decision to transfer its design office from Rome to Milan sparked a strike by its Rome-based employees. The staff viewed the move as a de facto dismissal, considering the difficulty of relocating 400 miles north. Despite the protests, parent company, Kering, maintains that the move aims at consolidating creative and strategic functions in Milan to foster synergy, not staff reduction.

Accusations of Non-Engagement

Amidst the fallout, the company faced unprecedented industrial action by Gucci’s creative professionals. They have accused Kering of not engaging in dialogue to ameliorate the dispute. This controversy follows a recent shake-up in Gucci’s top management, marked by the departure of the previous creative director, Alessandro Michele, in 2022.