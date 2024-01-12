en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre Elba Light Up Gucci Show Amidst Internal Unrest

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:36 pm EST
Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre Elba Light Up Gucci Show Amidst Internal Unrest

At the heart of Milan Fashion Week, two familiar faces, Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, commanded the limelight with a public display of affection at the Gucci Ancora show. The couple, known for their distinctive style, did not disappoint, with Idris, 51, donning a motif-emblazoned trench coat coupled with loose jeans, and Sabrina, 35, turning heads in a backless crop top peppered with vibrant embellishments paired with bleached jeans.

Gucci’s New Era

The event also marked a significant milestone for Gucci, with the debut of its new creative director, Sabato De Sarno, presenting his first men’s show. This transition comes amidst a period of turmoil within the company, following a decision that sparked dissent within its ranks.

Unrest within Gucci

Gucci’s decision to transfer its design office from Rome to Milan sparked a strike by its Rome-based employees. The staff viewed the move as a de facto dismissal, considering the difficulty of relocating 400 miles north. Despite the protests, parent company, Kering, maintains that the move aims at consolidating creative and strategic functions in Milan to foster synergy, not staff reduction.

Accusations of Non-Engagement

Amidst the fallout, the company faced unprecedented industrial action by Gucci’s creative professionals. They have accused Kering of not engaging in dialogue to ameliorate the dispute. This controversy follows a recent shake-up in Gucci’s top management, marked by the departure of the previous creative director, Alessandro Michele, in 2022.

0
Business Fashion Italy
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
The Economic Times: Comprehensive Coverage from AI to Global Affairs
From artificial intelligence (AI) regulatory trends to ransomware attacks, The Economic Times has become a go-to source for a wide spectrum of news. Its recent offering includes a diverse array of headlines, shedding light on topics as varied as pharmaceutical regulation improvements to the unveiling of Hyundai’s ‘crab-walking’ MOBION. As the world navigates an ever-changing
The Economic Times: Comprehensive Coverage from AI to Global Affairs
Budget 2024 Wishlist: A Strategic Focus on R&D and Healthcare
4 mins ago
Budget 2024 Wishlist: A Strategic Focus on R&D and Healthcare
Tennis Australia CEO Sets Ambitious Targets Amid Challenges
10 mins ago
Tennis Australia CEO Sets Ambitious Targets Amid Challenges
Alkem Laboratories Faces Cyberattack: A Wake-Up Call for Corporate Cybersecurity
3 mins ago
Alkem Laboratories Faces Cyberattack: A Wake-Up Call for Corporate Cybersecurity
Barbra Streisand's Film Company Accused of Misusing Pandemic Loans
3 mins ago
Barbra Streisand's Film Company Accused of Misusing Pandemic Loans
Morgan Stanley Settles Block Trading Probe with $249.4 Million Payment
4 mins ago
Morgan Stanley Settles Block Trading Probe with $249.4 Million Payment
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 NFL All-Pro Team Announced: Spotlight on Football Excellence
2 mins
2023 NFL All-Pro Team Announced: Spotlight on Football Excellence
Political Realignments in Pakistan: PPP Gains Ground Ahead of General Elections
3 mins
Political Realignments in Pakistan: PPP Gains Ground Ahead of General Elections
Budget 2024 Wishlist: A Strategic Focus on R&D and Healthcare
4 mins
Budget 2024 Wishlist: A Strategic Focus on R&D and Healthcare
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: The Best of Gridiron Glory
5 mins
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: The Best of Gridiron Glory
Indian Cricket Team: Blend of Experience and Fresh Talent for England Test Matches
6 mins
Indian Cricket Team: Blend of Experience and Fresh Talent for England Test Matches
Oscar-Winning Actress Jessica Lange Spotted in Rare Public Appearance
9 mins
Oscar-Winning Actress Jessica Lange Spotted in Rare Public Appearance
Mweetwa Warns of More Challenges for Zambian Opposition in 2024
9 mins
Mweetwa Warns of More Challenges for Zambian Opposition in 2024
Indian Badminton Duo Dominate in Malaysia Open 2024 Quarterfinals, Set for Semifinal Clash
9 mins
Indian Badminton Duo Dominate in Malaysia Open 2024 Quarterfinals, Set for Semifinal Clash
Tennis Australia CEO Sets Ambitious Targets Amid Challenges
10 mins
Tennis Australia CEO Sets Ambitious Targets Amid Challenges
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
1 hour
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
1 hour
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app