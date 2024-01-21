IDFC FIRST Bank Records 18% YoY PAT Increase in Q3-FY24 Amid Rising Operating Expenses

In a display of robust financial health, IDFC FIRST Bank has reported a significant 18% year-on-year increase in its Profit After Tax (PAT), reaching Rs 716 crore for the quarter ending in December 2023. This performance showcases an impressive growth trajectory, with an even more notable 37% increase for the nine-month period, totaling Rs 2,232 crore.

Impressive Growth Across Key Indicators

The Bank's Net Interest Income (NII), a critical measure of a bank's profitability, rose by 30% YoY, climbing from Rs 3,285 crore in the third quarter of the previous financial year to Rs 4,287 crore in the same quarter of the current fiscal year. This financial buoyancy is further evidenced by the bank's Net Interest Margin (NIM) which improved to 6.42% in Q3-FY24, up from 6.13% in Q3-FY23 and 6.32% in the preceding quarter. This continuous expansion of NIM indicates a strengthening income flow from the bank's core business activities.

Increase in Fee-Based Income

Additionally, IDFC FIRST Bank witnessed a substantial growth of 32% YoY in its fee-based income, with Retail fees comprising 93% of the total fees in Q3-FY24. The Core Operating income, which consists of NII and fee income excluding trading gains, further increased by 31% compared to the same quarter last year, reflecting a steady expansion in the bank's revenue stream.

Operating Expenses and Provisions on the Rise

However, it's not all smooth sailing. The bank's operating expenses rose by 33% YoY, indicating an increase in the cost of running the bank's operations. Provisions for potential loan losses also saw a considerable 45% increase, suggesting a precautionary approach amidst the ongoing economic uncertainties. Despite this, the credit cost for the nine-month period stood at a manageable 1.26% of the average funded assets, signaling a balanced risk profile.

In conclusion, IDFC FIRST Bank's Q3-FY24 results show a promising narrative of growth and profitability with key indicators like PAT, NII, and NIM showing significant enhancements. Despite the rise in operating expenses and provisions, the bank continues to maintain a healthy financial outlook, setting a positive tone for the forthcoming quarters.