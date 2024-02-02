IDFA Foundation Combats Hunger in Arizona with Significant Dairy Donations

In a powerful demonstration of corporate philanthropy and community support, the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) Foundation, partnered with leading dairy manufacturers and food retailers, has made substantial contributions to St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix, Arizona. This collective effort is aimed at alleviating hunger and addressing food insecurity that affects a significant portion of the local population.

Generous Donations to Fight Hunger

Over recent weeks, the IDFA Foundation and its partners donated over 33,000 pounds of dairy products, coupled with $15,000 in financial aid. This generous contribution is expected to create more than 72,000 meals for families not only in Phoenix but also in nine other counties across the state. The contributing companies include The Kroger Co., Diversified Foods, Inc., Lactalis USA, Albertsons Companies Foundation, and Schreiber Foods Inc.

St. Mary's Food Bank: A Leader in Hunger Relief

St. Mary's Food Bank, the first food bank established in the United States, is renowned for its leadership role in hunger relief efforts. The scale of the problem it battles against is significant, as approximately two million Arizonans face food insecurity annually. Despite these challenges, the food bank was successful in distributing over 102 million pounds of food across Arizona in 2022.

Continued Commitment from IDFA Foundation

Members of the IDFA Foundation Board, including representatives from Continental Dairy Facilities, LLC, Great Lakes Cheese Co., Leprino Foods Co., and Schreiber Foods Inc., visited St. Mary's Food Bank. The visit served as an opportunity to better understand the role of dairy in meeting nutritional needs and to witness firsthand the impact of their donations. Beyond this, the IDFA Foundation has pledged to continue its support even after the conclusion of the IDFA Dairy Forum event. This promise ensures the prevention of food waste and the ongoing provision of essential nutrients to the local community through additional donations of dairy products.