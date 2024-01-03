Idaho Power Revises Net Metering Policy: Affects Rooftop Solar Panel Users

Idaho Power, the major electric utility company, has been given the green light to revise its net metering policy, a decision that will notably influence the compensation for households equipped with rooftop solar panels across Idaho. The company, serving approximately 600,000 customers, out of which 2% utilize on-site generation, has transitioned from retail electricity rates to a reduced export credit rate for surplus energy produced and fed back to the grid. The shift came into effect on a recent Monday, swapping net monthly billing for real-time net billing, a move designed to mirror customers’ grid utilization more accurately.

Controversy Over The New Policy

The policy adjustment has met with substantial resistance from homeowners, environmental entities, and solar industry businesses. A total of 846 public reactions were recorded, nearly half of which voiced opposition to the policy alterations. Despite the objections, Idaho Power maintains that the amendments rectify overcompensation issues arising from solar energy’s burgeoning popularity and aspire to assign a fair value to the energy exported.

Implications of The New Billing Structure

Under the new policy, solar systems installed prior to December 20, 2019, will remain unaffected. The revamped rates entail diverse pricing for on-peak and off-peak periods, with an average annual rate established at 6.2 cents. However, it remains unclear how the average residential customer with rooftop solar will be affected on a monthly basis. Initial estimates suggest a slight increase in monthly bills, marking a significant shift from the previous compensation structure.

The Future of Solar Energy in Idaho

The decision to alter the net metering policy by Idaho Power poses significant implications for the future of solar energy in Idaho. While the utility company argues that the changes are necessary to ensure fairness amongst its customers, opponents believe that it could disincentivize the adoption of solar energy. As the dust settles on this contentious issue, all eyes will be on how these changes impact the progress of renewable energy in the state.