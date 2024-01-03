en English
Business

Idaho Power Revises Net Metering Policy, Affecting Rooftop Solar Households

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
Idaho Power, a major energy provider, has instigated a significant amendment to its net metering policy, primarily impacting households equipped with rooftop solar panels. This policy alteration, effective from a recent Monday, modifies the compensation structure for surplus energy these households contribute back to the grid.

Shift in Compensation for Solar Energy Export

Under the former policy, solar customers could earn bill credits at retail electricity rates for the excess energy they produced. However, the newly enacted ruling has reduced the export credit rate. This transition also marks the advent of real-time net billing, replacing the previous system of net monthly billing. Idaho Power asserts that real-time billing will offer a more precise representation of grid reliance.

Solar Installations Completed Before 2019 Are Exempted

It is crucial to note that solar installations completed before December 20, 2019, are not subject to the newly introduced changes. This decision, however, has not been welcomed unanimously. Significant opposition has risen from homeowners, environmental organizations, and solar companies, with a plethora of public comments voicing against the policy revision.

Adjustment in Rates for On-Peak and Off-Peak Times

Idaho Power also proposed differentiated rates for on-peak and off-peak times. This proposition implies a rate of 17 cents during high demand periods and 8 cents in off-peak hours, resulting in an average annual rate of 6.2 cents per kilowatt-hour. This average rate is noticeably lower than the previous range that hovered between 8 to 10 cents. The company contends that this adjustment ensures a fair valuation of exported energy and addresses the disparity in compensation between customers with and without solar.

It is worth noting that this policy change directly affects approximately 2% of Idaho Power’s customers, signifying the rising popularity of solar systems amongst the consumer base. Regardless of the opposition, Idaho Power remains firm on its decision, reinforcing its commitment towards achieving a fair and accurate valuation of customers’ exported energy.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism.

