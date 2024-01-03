en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

IDA and Kheops Partnership: Revolutionizing Retail with AI and Local Sourcing

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:08 am EST
IDA and Kheops Partnership: Revolutionizing Retail with AI and Local Sourcing

In an era of rapid digital transformation, IDA, a software company pioneering the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in optimizing fresh produce orders, has formed an alliance with Kheops, a company facilitating local and direct sourcing solutions for businesses. This partnership draws upon the strengths of both entities, combining IDA’s proficiency in maximizing profits and minimizing losses with Kheops’ adeptness at catering to localized demands.

Addressing Retailers’ Direct Sourcing Needs

The collaboration between IDA and Kheops comes as a response to the burgeoning interest from retailers for direct sourcing. This interest, as expressed by IDA’s clientele, signifies a shift in the retail landscape towards a more local, direct, and efficient sourcing protocol. Mateo Beacco, co-founder of IDA, heralds the partnership as a comprehensive tool for retailers, empowering them to place perfect orders with all their suppliers, from large scale purchasing agencies to small-scale producers.

Streamlining the Ordering Process

The integrated platform provided by this partnership promises to streamline the ordering process. Retailers, despite sourcing from a multitude of suppliers, can place orders through a single interface, reducing complexity and enhancing efficiency. This integration is projected to yield substantial benefits for retailers, including a 30% reduction in markdowns, an 80% decrease in out-of-stock rates, and a daily time-saving of two hours on replenishment and inventory management.

Supporting Sustainable Development

Moreover, the partnership between IDA and Kheops stands to enhance the appeal of retailers’ offerings by providing fresh, local, seasonal, and quality products. This enhanced appeal extends beyond mere consumer attraction; it also underlines a commitment towards sustainable development. By reducing food waste and emphasizing local partnerships, the collaboration supports a more sustainable retail ecosystem, aligning with the global impetus towards responsible business practices.

0
Agriculture Business
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Janny MT's Innovative Storage Methods: A Game Changer for Vegetable Growers

By BNN Correspondents

Georgia's Mandarin Exports Witness Remarkable Growth

By Mazhar Abbas

Revolutionizing Lettuce Production: Rheinlandgemüse Hydro & Co.'s Hydroponic Greenhouse

By Wojciech Zylm

Pfalzmarkt eG: Navigating Market Challenges and Prioritizing Sustainability

By Wojciech Zylm

Salix Fruits Evaluates Moroccan Citrus Season Amidst Severe Drought ...
@Agriculture · 3 mins
Salix Fruits Evaluates Moroccan Citrus Season Amidst Severe Drought ...
heart comment 0
Cyclone Michaung’s Impact: Rising Potato Prices in Bangladesh

By Muhammad Jawad

Cyclone Michaung's Impact: Rising Potato Prices in Bangladesh
Kashmir’s Apple Industry Faces Significant Downturn: A Call for Government Intervention

By Rafia Tasleem

Kashmir's Apple Industry Faces Significant Downturn: A Call for Government Intervention
Consumer’s Foundation Unveils High Failure Rate in Vegetable Pesticide Testing

By Rafia Tasleem

Consumer's Foundation Unveils High Failure Rate in Vegetable Pesticide Testing
FBI Flags Food and Agriculture Industry as Cyber Threat Hotspot

By BNN Correspondents

FBI Flags Food and Agriculture Industry as Cyber Threat Hotspot
Latest Headlines
World News
FDA Approves Intensity Therapeutics' Phase 3 Trial for Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment
1 min
FDA Approves Intensity Therapeutics' Phase 3 Trial for Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment
Arjun Atwal Backs PM Modi's Vision for Pravasi Sports
1 min
Arjun Atwal Backs PM Modi's Vision for Pravasi Sports
Manitoba's Silent Healthcare Crisis: Nurses Under Pressure
2 mins
Manitoba's Silent Healthcare Crisis: Nurses Under Pressure
Challenging New Year's Resolutions: A Daily, Flexible Approach to Achieving Goals
3 mins
Challenging New Year's Resolutions: A Daily, Flexible Approach to Achieving Goals
Ketone Supplements May Impede Athletic Performance, Study Suggests
3 mins
Ketone Supplements May Impede Athletic Performance, Study Suggests
French Foreign Ministry's Nuanced Stance on Belgorod Strikes: A Legitimate Act of Defense
4 mins
French Foreign Ministry's Nuanced Stance on Belgorod Strikes: A Legitimate Act of Defense
Scaling New Heights: Abdulrahman Alabdu's Mission to Pioneer Rock Climbing in Saudi Arabia
5 mins
Scaling New Heights: Abdulrahman Alabdu's Mission to Pioneer Rock Climbing in Saudi Arabia
ICC Spotlights Future Stars with Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 Nominations
6 mins
ICC Spotlights Future Stars with Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 Nominations
RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh's Remarks Ignite Controversy
6 mins
RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh's Remarks Ignite Controversy
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app