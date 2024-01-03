IDA and Kheops Partnership: Revolutionizing Retail with AI and Local Sourcing

In an era of rapid digital transformation, IDA, a software company pioneering the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in optimizing fresh produce orders, has formed an alliance with Kheops, a company facilitating local and direct sourcing solutions for businesses. This partnership draws upon the strengths of both entities, combining IDA’s proficiency in maximizing profits and minimizing losses with Kheops’ adeptness at catering to localized demands.

Addressing Retailers’ Direct Sourcing Needs

The collaboration between IDA and Kheops comes as a response to the burgeoning interest from retailers for direct sourcing. This interest, as expressed by IDA’s clientele, signifies a shift in the retail landscape towards a more local, direct, and efficient sourcing protocol. Mateo Beacco, co-founder of IDA, heralds the partnership as a comprehensive tool for retailers, empowering them to place perfect orders with all their suppliers, from large scale purchasing agencies to small-scale producers.

Streamlining the Ordering Process

The integrated platform provided by this partnership promises to streamline the ordering process. Retailers, despite sourcing from a multitude of suppliers, can place orders through a single interface, reducing complexity and enhancing efficiency. This integration is projected to yield substantial benefits for retailers, including a 30% reduction in markdowns, an 80% decrease in out-of-stock rates, and a daily time-saving of two hours on replenishment and inventory management.

Supporting Sustainable Development

Moreover, the partnership between IDA and Kheops stands to enhance the appeal of retailers’ offerings by providing fresh, local, seasonal, and quality products. This enhanced appeal extends beyond mere consumer attraction; it also underlines a commitment towards sustainable development. By reducing food waste and emphasizing local partnerships, the collaboration supports a more sustainable retail ecosystem, aligning with the global impetus towards responsible business practices.