iD Fresh Foods: Charting the Path from Humble Beginnings to a 4000 Crore Valuation

In 2005, a passion project was born in Bengaluru, led by P.C. Musthafa and his four cousins. It was an ambitious venture that would soon evolve into iD Fresh Foods, a brand now valued at around 4000 crore. From its humble beginnings, the company has achieved staggering success, now available in over 35,000 outlets across 45 cities, and even reaching international markets such as the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

A Steady Climb to Success

Musthafa's journey from a poverty-stricken childhood in Kerala to establishing a thriving business is nothing short of inspirational. iD Fresh Foods, known for its packaged fresh foods like idli and dosa batter, has built a robust offline presence and forged strategic partnerships with online players, a move that has driven their year-on-year growth by 40-45%. With a keen focus on technology and marketing strategies, the brand has skillfully adapted to shifting consumer expectations.

Future Expansion and Goals

The company is profitable and has set ambitious targets for the future. Aiming to increase its revenue to 1000 crore with an operating profit of 20% within the next two years, iD Fresh Foods plans to expand into new locations, establish additional manufacturing units, and even launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO). Current plans include expansion into Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar, and setting up new units in Saudi, the UK, and the US.

Backing from Prominent Philanthropist

The significance of Musthafa's success is further underscored by the presence of Azim Premji, the founder of Wipro and a notable philanthropist, during Musthafa's talk. Premji Invest, the investment company of Azim Premji, backed iD Fresh Foods in 2017, highlighting the brand's potential and Musthafa's visionary leadership. Beyond idli and dosa batter, iD Fresh Foods is also making considerable strides in the dairy category, projecting a revenue of Rs 100 crore from this segment alone.